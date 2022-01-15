Sanjeeda Shaikh fails miserably while trying to copy Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gets trolled by netizens

TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh shared a video where she tried to do some sexy moves from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pushpa song 'Oo Antava', but got trolled

Last week we learned that TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh and her actor husband Aamir Ali have divorced. The news broke many hearts as they have a two-year-old daughter, Ayra. It is reported that the custody of Ayra was given to Sanjeeda.

Sanjeeda Shaikh is very popular on social media and often takes the internet by storm with her sexy dance videos. Yesterday, Sanjeeda posted a sexy video of her flaunting her perfect abs and performing hook-steps of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song ‘Oo Antava’. Here is the video.

In the video, Sanjeeda is wearing a black-sexy bralette, which has silver chains all over it and black pants. One social media user commented, “Super hot." Likewise, another said, “You are so hot!"

Some also posted negative comments like, "Isko divorce k baad se kia hogaya hai", another said, "Mujhe aj tak ek baat samjh nahi a saki...ye sanjeeda to itni shareef thi kabhi ese kapre nhi pehnne the phir ek dam se esa kya ho gaya jo itni gandi ho gayi after divorce😢😢😢😢😢"

Talking about her marriage, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali got married in 2012 after dating for a long time. According to reports, in 2020, their marriage hit a rough patch, which grabbed headlines. Many reports suggest that their daughter was through surrogacy.

A source close to the couple had said it was more than nine months since the divorce papers came. And Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have moved on in their respective lives. They are very private; hence they never posted any official statement about the divorce.



