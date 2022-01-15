  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjeeda Shaikh fails miserably while trying to copy Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gets trolled by netizens

    TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh shared a video where she tried to do some sexy moves from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pushpa song 'Oo Antava', but got trolled

    Sanjeeda Shaikh fails miserably while trying to copy Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gets trolled by netizens RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Last week we learned that TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh and her actor husband Aamir Ali have divorced. The news broke many hearts as they have a two-year-old daughter, Ayra. It is reported that the custody of Ayra was given to Sanjeeda.

    Sanjeeda Shaikh is very popular on social media and often takes the internet by storm with her sexy dance videos. Yesterday, Sanjeeda posted a sexy video of her flaunting her perfect abs and performing hook-steps of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song ‘Oo Antava’. Here is the video.

    In the video, Sanjeeda is wearing a black-sexy bralette, which has silver chains all over it and black pants. One social media user commented, “Super hot." Likewise, another said, “You are so hot!"

    Also Read: Amir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh’s have sought divorce after nine years of marriage, say reports

    Some also posted negative comments like, "Isko divorce k baad se kia hogaya hai", another said, "Mujhe aj tak ek baat samjh nahi a saki...ye sanjeeda to itni shareef thi kabhi ese kapre nhi pehnne the phir ek dam se esa kya ho gaya jo itni gandi ho gayi after divorce😢😢😢😢😢"

    Talking about her marriage, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali got married in 2012 after dating for a long time. According to reports, in 2020, their marriage hit a rough patch, which grabbed headlines. Many reports suggest that their daughter was through surrogacy.

    ALSO READ: Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled for showing cleavage; netizens call her 'besharam', check video

    A source close to the couple had said it was more than nine months since the divorce papers came. And Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have moved on in their respective lives. They are very private; hence they never posted any official statement about the divorce.


     

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez's film gets mixed reactions on Twitter RCB

    Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez's film gets mixed reactions on Twitter

    Watch Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej cook delicious dosas for their family; Bhogi celebrations on RCB

    Watch Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej cook delicious dosas for their family; Bhogi celebrations on

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti

    Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know RCB

    Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her feeling blue drb

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her 'feeling blue'

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Indias Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far-ayh

    India's Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Revealed! 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was cancelled for second time

    Robbers raid Amazon FedEx freight cars leave thousands of gutted boxes on tracks gcw

    Robbers raid Amazon, FedEx freight cars, leave thousands of gutted boxes on tracks

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs BFC: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    Recent Videos

    Be afraid and expect the worse Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber attack

    'Be afraid and expect the worse': Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber-attack

    Video Icon
    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics warns MI5

    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics, warns MI5

    Video Icon
    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says Not a hopeful order-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

    Video Icon
    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon