Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' completes 3 years; Alia Bhatt shares sketch of her character

Alia Bhatt’s unforgettable performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to be celebrated as the film marks three years since its release on February 25, 2022. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film narrates the rise of Gangubai, a powerful figure in Mumbai’s red-light district, earning Alia widespread acclaim

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Khathiawadi' completes 3 years; Alia Bhatt shares sketch of her character
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 10:44 AM IST

Alia Bhatt’s powerful portrayal of Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi remains unforgettable. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, which first hit theaters on February 25, 2022, recently completed three years since its release.

To commemorate the milestone, Alia Bhatt shared sketches of her iconic character on her Instagram stories, marking the occasion.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Khathiawadi' completes 3 years; Alia Bhatt shares sketch of her character

The film is a cinematic adaptation of Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi and tells the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a young girl from Kathiawad who is forced into prostitution but eventually rises to power as a madam and an influential figure in Bombay’s red-light district.

Featuring a stellar cast, the film stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn in significant roles. Gangubai Kathiawadi earned several accolades, with Alia Bhatt securing the ‘Best Actress’ award at the 69th National Film Awards. Moving forward, Alia Bhatt has reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming film Love And War, where she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal Wedding FIRST pictures OUT: Couple looks dreamy in glam attires [PHOTOS]

As Bhansali turned 62 on February 24, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to extend her wishes. She shared two pictures—one featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali posing together with a chocolate cake on the table, and another showing Vicky Kaushal cutting a cake in celebration of the success of his latest release, Chhaava.

In her post, Alia mentioned taking a brief break from night shoots to celebrate their director’s birthday. She also acknowledged the third anniversary of Gangubai Kathiawadi and praised Vicky Kaushal for his film’s box office success, before adding that it was time to return to work.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cybercrime alert: BTS and K-Pop stars' flight details sold by Airline employee MEG

Cybercrime alert: BTS and K-Pop stars' flight details sold by Airline employee

VIDEO Urvashi Rautela celebrates her 31st birthday in REAL diamonds studded gown-WATCH RBA

VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela celebrates her 31st birthday in REAL diamonds studded gown-WATCH

Dwayne Johnson remembers late dog Hobbs; shares a series of pictures and videos RBA

Dwayne Johnson remembers late dog Hobbs; shares a series of pictures and videos

15 Years of Ye Maaya Chesave: 7 relationship rules by Samantha, Naga chaitanya film MEG

15 Years of Ye Maaya Chesave: 7 relationship rules by Samantha, Naga chaitanya film

WWE: Shocking Moments That Defined This Monday Night RAW

WWE: Shocking Moments That Defined This Monday Night RAW

Recent Stories

MG Hector price DROPS! Limited-time offer with savings up to Rs 2.40 lakh gcw

MG Hector price DROPS! Limited-time offer with savings up to Rs 2.40 lakh

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja

Gujarat: 'Shivling' stolen from Dwarka temple on Mahashivratri eve; police launch search anr

Gujarat: 'Shivling' stolen from Dwarka temple on Mahashivratri eve; police launch search

Does wearing a helmet really cause hair loss? Experts weigh in gcw

Does wearing a helmet really cause hair loss? Experts weigh in

Two wheeler sales stay strong as passenger vehicle growth moderates in FY26 AJR

Two-wheeler sales stay strong as passenger vehicle growth moderates in FY26

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon