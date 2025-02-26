Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' completes 3 years; Alia Bhatt shares sketch of her character

Alia Bhatt’s unforgettable performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to be celebrated as the film marks three years since its release on February 25, 2022. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film narrates the rise of Gangubai, a powerful figure in Mumbai’s red-light district, earning Alia widespread acclaim

Alia Bhatt’s powerful portrayal of Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi remains unforgettable. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, which first hit theaters on February 25, 2022, recently completed three years since its release.

To commemorate the milestone, Alia Bhatt shared sketches of her iconic character on her Instagram stories, marking the occasion.

The film is a cinematic adaptation of Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi and tells the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a young girl from Kathiawad who is forced into prostitution but eventually rises to power as a madam and an influential figure in Bombay’s red-light district.

Featuring a stellar cast, the film stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn in significant roles. Gangubai Kathiawadi earned several accolades, with Alia Bhatt securing the ‘Best Actress’ award at the 69th National Film Awards. Moving forward, Alia Bhatt has reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming film Love And War, where she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

As Bhansali turned 62 on February 24, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to extend her wishes. She shared two pictures—one featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali posing together with a chocolate cake on the table, and another showing Vicky Kaushal cutting a cake in celebration of the success of his latest release, Chhaava.

In her post, Alia mentioned taking a brief break from night shoots to celebrate their director’s birthday. She also acknowledged the third anniversary of Gangubai Kathiawadi and praised Vicky Kaushal for his film’s box office success, before adding that it was time to return to work.

