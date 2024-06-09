Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey after retiring from tennis and splitting with Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has announced her plans to embark on a sacred journey to Hajj, following her recent retirement from professional tennis and split from cricketer Shoaib Malik. In a heartfelt social media post, Sania revealed her hopes for a transformative experience that will help her return as a better human being.

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza is set to embark on a sacred journey to Hajj, approximately five months after announcing her split from cricketer husband Shoaib Malik. Having retired from professional tennis, Sania recently worked as a pundit for the prestigious French Open 2024. On Sunday, the Indian sporting star shared on social media that she is preparing for a 'transformative experience' and hopes to return as a better human being.

In her post, Sania wrote: "As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings."

She expressed her hope that Allah will accept her prayers and guide her on this blessed path.

"I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger Imaan," she added.

Sania was also recently seen on a famous comedy show, where she spoke with comedian Kapil Sharma about her decorated career, particularly her partnership with Martina Hingis in 2015-16.

During the conversation, Sania said: "I think all of the women sitting on this couch can understand this...when you hit a streak (winning back-to-back), athletes like to call it being 'in the zone'... Honestly, I think that's the best way I can describe what Martina and I had for those six months."

"We used to feel like we wouldn't lose when we stepped onto the court. This feeling is very rare for athletes to experience. I was so humbled and privileged to have experienced that," she continued.

She added: "After starting in August 2015, we went on to lose our first match only after six months in 2016 -- March. So, for almost six to seven months, we forgot the feeling of losing."

Sania shared the stage with fellow athletes Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal on the comedy show.

