Sandra Thomas expelled from Kerala Film Producers Association for violating norms

Malayalam film producer Sandra Thomas was expelled from the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) over alleged violations of the association’s regulations. In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the KFPA claimed that Thomas had lodged a false complaint against its executive members.

Kochi: Malayalam cinema producer Sandra Thomas has been expelled from the Kerala Film Producers Association for alleged disciplinary violations, according to the organization. This action follows a complaint Sandra had filed earlier against the association's leadership. In response, the Producers Association submitted a petition to the Chief Minister, alleging that Sandra’s complaint was part of a conspiracy and requesting an investigation into the matter.

Previously, Sandra had lodged a complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against the Producers Association, leading to the police registering a case based on her claims.

The Ernakulam Central Police have filed a case against nine officials of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) following a complaint from a female colleague alleging misconduct. The complaint names prominent producers in the industry, including Listin Stephen, B Rakesh, and Anto Joseph.

Following her complaint, Sandra Thomas responded by highlighting that there is a "power group" within the Malayalam film industry that excludes women.

She stated that her complaint stemmed from being subjected to inappropriate comments of a sexual nature. Sandra explained that she was humiliated during a meeting related to film distribution, where officials reportedly spoke to her in a sexually suggestive manner. She added that, as a female producer, she felt disrespected, which led her to file the complaint.

Sandra Thomas had previously taken a strong stand against the Producers' Association, accusing it of implementing authoritarian decisions. She claimed that the association is heavily influenced by the actors' organization, 'AMMA,' and operates primarily for the benefit of the actors. She highlighted that women often face severe neglect on sets, with many female producers enduring mental harassment as well.

Latest Videos