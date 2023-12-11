Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer; actress launches new production house 'Tralala Moving Pictures'

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu launched a production house called Tralala. Many celebrities like  Nandini Reddy, Parvathy, Anupama Parameswaran and fans congratulate her.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer; actress launches new production house 'Tralala Moving Pictures'
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a rising celebrity in the South Indian film industry and Bollywood. She has left everyone amazed with her on-screen performances. She has a large fan base, and the actress has embarked on a new adventure. Yes, she astonished everyone today with stunning news on Instagram. She is now also a producer. Samantha announced the launch of Tralala Moving Pictures, her new production company. She posted a video about her Tralala Moving Pictures, which quickly became popular on the internet.

    Samantha's big announcement
    Sharing the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures @tralalamovingpictures Tralala Moving Pictures aims to produce content representative of new age expression and thought. A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal. (Inspired from one of my favourite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now…)"

    Also Read: Dunki: Drop 5 'O Maahi': Shah Rukh Khan reveals new song to be out soon, watch teaser video

    Soon after the announcement, her friends from the film industry like Nandini Reddy, Parvathy, Anupama Parameswaran and several others, took to the comment section to congratulate her.

    On the work front:
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now suffering from Myositis, an autoimmune disease. She has stepped away from acting. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen at work in Kushi. Vijay Deverakonda also appeared in the romance drama. The film grossed more than Rs 70 crore at the movie office.

    Also Read: Video: Tejasswi Prakash dances to Lord Bobby Deol’s entry track from Animal (Watch)

    Samantha will appear in the Indian adaptation of Citadel
    She'll next be seen in the Indian remake of Citadel, which will also feature Varun Dhawan and be directed by Raj and DK. However, hardly one is talking about the picture right now. Priyanka Chopra previously discussed the Indian version of her programme, claiming that the plots are linked.

