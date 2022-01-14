Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti

Celebs from North to South like Rajinikanth to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar and others prayed for happiness and prosperity for their fans.

Makar Sankranti is one of the most popular festivals in India, which is dedicated to the sun. It is also one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Family and friends sent warm wishes to the festival; likewise, many celebrities today have prayed for happiness and prosperity for their fans and loved ones.

From North India to South across India is celebrating Sankranti in the comfort of their homes, all thanks to the rising Covid-19 cases. In Tamil Nadu, today marks the 2nd day of the four-day-long harvest festival.

Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter and shared a post in Tamil, which reads, "We are going through challenging and scary times. The Covid-19 cases are growing every going day. We must follow all the protection protocols to save ourselves and our families. There's nothing above health. My heartfelt Pongal wishes to everyone."

The team of RRR shared a new poster on the occasion of Sankranti featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very #HappyPongal, #Bhogi, #Lohri, #MakarSankranti. See you soon in cinemas (sic)."

Prabhudheva, Akhil Akkineni, Vishal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and several other south stars took to social media pages to wish everyone a happy Pongal/Sankranti.

Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana also wished fans on social media. The Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee also wished fans in Hindi. Akshay wrote, "May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna."

Esha Deol and veteran actress Hema Malini took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from their Pongal celebrations. Hema was cooking Ven Pongal while donning a beautiful pink saree. The actress wrote, "Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home."

On the other hand, Hema's daughter Esha Deol shared a video from her Pongal celebration at home. Esha was seen cooking Pongal at home with her kids in the video.