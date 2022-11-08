Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Surrogacy controversy; here's what she said

    In a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her opinions about her friend Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twins via surrogacy

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Surrogacy controversy; here's what she said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    Several days after Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twins via surrogate, their friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her opinions on the practice. 

    Following the birth of two sons through surrogacy by the newlywed couple last month, the matter has gained much attention. By coincidence, Samantha also has a surrogate character in her next Tamil movie Yashoda.

    Also Read: Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement

    Samantha revealed her ideas on surrogacy, admitting that while she doesn't really have an opinion on the matter, she believes that individuals should do whatever makes them happy.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

    "I have a highly open mind and lack prejudice" (person). Even though I already have an opinion, if you can persuade me otherwise (me that it should be changed.) Therefore, I doubt that I have a viewpoint. I believe that everyone has the right to happiness and that everyone should pursue their own happiness.

    The host mentioned Samantha's role in a movie on the hot issue right now. "I utterly vow that I did not make this movie because it was a hot issue. That is not the type of person I am. Sam began by joking, "The film is receiving free publicity (since it is being discussed)," adding, "It was shot long ago.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth gets emotional while talking about her Myositis treatment

    In the earlier this year released Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha collaborated alongside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara and Vignesh wed in a private ceremony in June, a few months after the movie was released. Vignesh shocked his followers on October 9 by announcing the birth of the child. While supporters rejoiced, there was also discussion regarding surrogacy. The Tamil Nadu government was forced to look into whether the pair followed the brand-new surrogacy regulations and was ultimately granted the all-clear.

    Also Read: Here's how Janhvi Kapoor plans to pay her EMIs; actress reveals her financial planning

    Samantha is occupied with Yashoda's advancements in the interim. She is also working on Kushi and Shaakuntalam.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement drb

    Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement

    Post MeToo Allegations, Nana Patekar to make debut in web series; read details RBA

    Post MeToo Allegations, Nana Patekar to make debut in web series; read details

    Sharad Kelkar's 'Har Har Mahadev' faces wrath of Maratha outfits; screenings shut in Pune, Thane drb

    Sharad Kelkar's 'Har Har Mahadev' faces wrath of Maratha outfits; screenings shut in Pune, Thane

    Ram Charan Jr NTR RRR earns 185m yen in just 17 days in Japanese box office making India Proud RBA

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR earns 185M¥ in just 17 days in Japanese box office, making India Proud

    After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter RBA

    (Video) After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi unveils G20 summit logo featuring lotus gcw

    PM Modi unveils G20 summit logo featuring lotus

    ISRO ready to test first runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

    ISRO ready to test first runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

    Video of driving test in China leaves internet stunned: Watch-tgy

    Video of driving test in China leaves internet stunned: Watch

    football Qatar was a mistake Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter makes shocking admission before World Cup 2022 snt

    'Qatar was a mistake': Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter makes shocking admission before World Cup

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal romantic bedroom song Adhaai Baje is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video, photos: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's romantic bedroom song ‘Adhaai Baje’ is a must WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon