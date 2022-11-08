Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Surrogacy controversy; here's what she said

In a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her opinions about her friend Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twins via surrogacy

Several days after Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twins via surrogate, their friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her opinions on the practice.

Following the birth of two sons through surrogacy by the newlywed couple last month, the matter has gained much attention. By coincidence, Samantha also has a surrogate character in her next Tamil movie Yashoda.

Samantha revealed her ideas on surrogacy, admitting that while she doesn't really have an opinion on the matter, she believes that individuals should do whatever makes them happy.

"I have a highly open mind and lack prejudice" (person). Even though I already have an opinion, if you can persuade me otherwise (me that it should be changed.) Therefore, I doubt that I have a viewpoint. I believe that everyone has the right to happiness and that everyone should pursue their own happiness.

The host mentioned Samantha's role in a movie on the hot issue right now. "I utterly vow that I did not make this movie because it was a hot issue. That is not the type of person I am. Sam began by joking, "The film is receiving free publicity (since it is being discussed)," adding, "It was shot long ago.

In the earlier this year released Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha collaborated alongside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara and Vignesh wed in a private ceremony in June, a few months after the movie was released. Vignesh shocked his followers on October 9 by announcing the birth of the child. While supporters rejoiced, there was also discussion regarding surrogacy. The Tamil Nadu government was forced to look into whether the pair followed the brand-new surrogacy regulations and was ultimately granted the all-clear.

Samantha is occupied with Yashoda's advancements in the interim. She is also working on Kushi and Shaakuntalam.