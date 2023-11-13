Sam Bahadur' song 'Badhte Chalo' out: Vicky Kaushal commands patriotism and valor in compelling anthem - Watch

Vicky Kaushal leads a powerful troop in the patriotic anthem 'Badhte Chalo.' The high-energy song pays homage to India, blending historical nods and intense combat visuals.

Vicky Kaushal upcoming war movie "Sam Bahadur's" new patriotic song "Badhte Chalo" was unveiled today. Similar to "Mai Lad Jana" song from Vicky Kaushal's movie "Uri" the song has energetic beats, motivating soldiers to fight for their country valiantly. Despite its fast pace, the song grabs attention with its simple approach.

The song's music is given by Indian musical trio Shankar Ehsan Loy and sung by Shankar Mahadevan himself as well as Vishal Dadlani and Divya Kumar. The motivating lyrics written by Gulzar encourage soldiers to keep going. From the start, Vicky Kaushal's character, Sam Bahadur, establishes war as his territory. The troop navigates through dangerous war zones, facing potential dangers in a time when differing political opinions could be deadly.

"Badhte Chalo" honors true patriotism, highlighting the importance of prioritizing one's homeland above everything, even oneself. The composition by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy reflects unwavering love for India. In the visuals, Vicky Kaushal's character goes above and beyond, risking his life and using strategic brilliance to defeat enemies.

Slated for a cinematic release on 1st December "Sam Bahadur" directed by Meghna Gulzar is a biopic on India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw.

