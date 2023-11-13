Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sam Bahadur' song 'Badhte Chalo' out: Vicky Kaushal commands patriotism and valor in compelling anthem - Watch

    Vicky Kaushal leads a powerful troop in the patriotic anthem 'Badhte Chalo.' The high-energy song pays homage to India, blending historical nods and intense combat visuals.

    Sam Bahadur' song 'Badhte Chalo' out: Vicky Kaushal commands patriotism and valor in compelling anthem - Watch SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal upcoming war movie "Sam Bahadur's" new patriotic song "Badhte Chalo" was unveiled today. Similar to "Mai Lad Jana" song from Vicky Kaushal's movie "Uri" the song has energetic beats, motivating soldiers to fight for their country valiantly.  Despite its fast pace, the song grabs attention with its simple approach.

    The song's music is given by Indian musical trio Shankar Ehsan Loy and sung by Shankar Mahadevan himself as well as Vishal Dadlani and Divya Kumar. The motivating lyrics written by Gulzar encourage soldiers to keep going. From the start, Vicky Kaushal's character, Sam Bahadur, establishes war as his territory. The troop navigates through dangerous war zones, facing potential dangers in a time when differing political opinions could be deadly.

    "Badhte Chalo" honors true patriotism, highlighting the importance of prioritizing one's homeland above everything, even oneself. The composition by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy reflects unwavering love for India. In the visuals, Vicky Kaushal's character goes above and beyond, risking his life and using strategic brilliance to defeat enemies. 

    Slated for a cinematic release on 1st December "Sam Bahadur" directed by Meghna Gulzar is a biopic on India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw.

    ALSO READ: Are Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone ringing in their fifth wedding anniversary abroad?

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahadev app case: Mumbai police files FIR against 'Style' actor Sahil Khan, details here RKK

    Mahadev app case: Mumbai police files FIR against 'Style' actor Sahil Khan, details here

    Are Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone ringing in their fifth wedding anniversary abroad? vma

    Are Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone ringing in their fifth wedding anniversary abroad?

    Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses of first Diwali as newlywed, calls husband Raghav Chadha her "home" SHG

    Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses of first Diwali as newlywed, calls husband Raghav Chadha her "home"

    Sophie Turner returns to social media two months after announcing divorce, shares video [Watch] RKK

    Sophie Turner returns to social media two months after announcing divorce, shares video [Watch]

    Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce officially dating? Kissing video sparks speculations among fans - Watch

    Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce officially dating? Kissing video sparks speculations among fans - Watch

    Recent Stories

    Mahadev app case: Mumbai police files FIR against 'Style' actor Sahil Khan, details here RKK

    Mahadev app case: Mumbai police files FIR against 'Style' actor Sahil Khan, details here

    Hyderabad many dead in apartment complex godown fire in Nampally gcw

    9 dead in apartment complex godown fire in Hyderabad's Nampally

    Cricket Australia unveils WC team of the tournament, Virat Kohli leads the way with four Indian stars osf

    Cricket Australia unveils WC team of the tournament, Virat Kohli leads the way with four Indian stars

    Kerala government lying over financial crisis; Centre not responsible: V Muraleedharan anr

    Kerala government lying over financial crisis; Centre not responsible: V Muraleedharan

    Are Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone ringing in their fifth wedding anniversary abroad? vma

    Are Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone ringing in their fifth wedding anniversary abroad?

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon