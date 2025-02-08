Salman Khan schools nephew Arhaan Khan: 'You should be ashamed...'

Salman Khan appeared on Arhaan Khan’s podcast Dumb Biryani, where he advised Arhaan and his friends to speak in Hindi instead of English. Expressing surprise at their lack of fluency, Salman emphasized the need to cater to a Hindi-speaking audience

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently appeared on a podcast hosted by Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. The episode was released on YouTube on Saturday (February 8), and soon after, several clips from the conversation went viral on social media. During the discussion, Salman also addressed Arhaan and his friends, offering them a lesson on the importance of speaking in Hindi.

For those unfamiliar, Arhaan entered the entertainment industry with his podcast Dumb Biryani, which he co-hosts with friends Arush Verma and Dev Raiyani. The show has previously featured well-known personalities such as Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, Sohail Khan, and social media sensation Orry. Several episodes were released last year.

Salman Khan's Advice to Arhaan and His Friends

During the podcast, Arhaan and his co-hosts conversed in English, prompting Salman to suggest that they should switch to Hindi to better connect with their audience. He expressed surprise when one of them admitted that they were not fluent in the language. Salman pointed out that their content should primarily be in Hindi, to which one of Arhaan’s friends reportedly responded that some of them were not well-versed in it, while another mentioned having poor Hindi skills.

Salman then assured them that he would help them improve their Hindi, which led to laughter among the group. However, he also questioned their career choices, stating that it was disappointing for them not to know Hindi, especially when catering to a largely Hindi-speaking audience.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Film

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently occupied with the filming of his next project, Sikandar. The movie features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with the superstar. Directed by Ghajini filmmaker AR Murugadoss, the film is slated for release on Eid 2025.

