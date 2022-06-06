Salman Khan's security beefed up, CBI officer at star's house post death threat

On Monday, a CBI inspector was photographed entering the home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After the Bandra Police filed a complaint regarding an alleged threat letter delivered to the father-son combo, the Maharashtra Home Department tightened up security around Salman and his father Salim Khan earlier today.

While the reason for the visit is unknown, sources say it has something to do with a recent threat letter that Salman and his father, Salim Khan, reportedly received. A threat letter was discovered near the Bandra Bandstand promenade on Sunday, prompting the Bandra Police to file a complaint against unknown people.

According to reports, Salman's security crew discovered the note on a bench and reported it to the authorities. According to reports, the chit had "dire threats" for Salman and his father, Salim Khan.

The Maharashtra Home Department strengthened security around Salman and his father earlier today. Photos of a CBI official visiting Salman's home have now appeared on the internet. ANI reported this morning, "Maharashtra Home Department enhances actor Salman Khan's security after a threat letter was delivered to him and his father Salim Khan yesterday, June 5." While the inquiry is ongoing, CBI agents were photographed at Salman Khan's home for additional investigation. The threat letter was discovered on a bench where Salim Khan regularly takes a break during his daily stroll routine, for the uninitiated. Meanwhile, detectives are apparently reviewing the area's CCTV video.

After the terrible death of Sidhu Moose Wala, the news regarding Salman's security has gathered traction. While driving his Thar vehicle in Mansa region, the famed rapper-singer was gunned down. The shooting tragedy shocked the whole country.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who had previously threatened Salman, was then linked to Goldy Brar, who allegedly assumed responsibility for Moose Wala's killing. Salman and his father, Salim Khan, have yet to respond to the claims.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is now collaborating with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi on the much-anticipated third chapter of the Tiger series. Salman and Katrina will reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya, respectively, while Emraan will play the main adversary. He's also collaborating with Pooja Hegde on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In May of this year, they began filming in Mumbai for the film. Aayush Sharma and Shenaaz Gill will also play pivotal parts in the film.