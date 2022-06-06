Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures and Video: Jennifer Lopez poses in bathtub, enjoys bubble bath

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

    Jennifer Lopez has stripped down and posed in a bubble bath with nothing but a phone on display, causing hearts to race.
     

    Jennifer Lopez was visibly moved when she walked onto the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on June 05.

    The 52-year-old singer-turned-actress cried as she won the MTV Movie and TV Award Generation Award and offered a sweet shout-out to her soon-to-be husband Ben Affleck. (Video)
     

    After wiping away some tears, she ended her speech by joking: "Ben and everyone at home, wait for me to have dinner - I will be home by 7!" (Video)
     

    Jennifer Lopez recently shared some pictures of herself bare and set pulses racing by posing in a bubble bath with nothing but a mobile phone on show.
     

    Jennifer took to Instagram to share photos, alongside the caption: "Happiness is a long hot bubble bath (even if you have to take a quick call!) See you later."
     

    It comes after rumours claimed director Ben Affleck proposed to the actress when she was in the middle of a bubble bath, 20 years after the couple resumed their romance.
     

    The singer and actress has apparently been house searching in Los Angeles with her fiancé Ben Affleck, with rumours that the couple has landed on a $50 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

    According to TMZ, the home has a movie theatre and plenty of bedrooms for their five children. With Jennifer Garner, Affleck has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, while Lopez has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony. Also Read: 777 Charlie: Know how Rakshit Shetty became a dog lover (Exclusive)

    Lopez began the first month of summer with a series of raunchy bikini photos on Instagram. "Summer mode: activated," she captioned the photo, wearing a black string bikini with gold accents, a long black cover-up, and sunglasses. Also Read: Who is Ed Westwick? Meet Amy Jackson's boyfriend; actress shared adorable pictures

