Salman Khan’s LEAKED BTS video from Hollywood debut sets internet ablaze, fans go wild [WATCH]

A leaked BTS video from Salman Khan’s Hollywood debut has set the internet on fire, sparking excitement among fans. His intense look hints at a powerful role in the international project.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making headlines once again, but this time for his much-anticipated Hollywood debut. Fans were already thrilled about his international project, and now, a leaked video showcasing his intense look from the film has taken the internet by storm. The footage has sparked excitement, leaving everyone eager for more details about his role.

Salman has previously had a sneak peek at his next projects appear online. He was seen exiting a vintage Khalli Peeli taxi on the streets of Mumbai in a leaked scene from his Bollywood movie Sikandar, which had previously generated a lot of interest. Excitement has now been raised even further by the most recent leak from his Hollywood endeavor.

The actor is said to be starring in Rodrigo Guerrero's original Seven Dogs remake. Salman's role details are still unknown, but the leaked images show that he will play a powerful and intense character. His Hollywood debut is a significant turning point in his career, and supporters everywhere anxiously await formal news.

Apart from his Hollywood debut, Salman Khan is also gearing up to return to the big screen with Sikandar, where he will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is slated for an Eid release. Recently, the movie’s fierce poster featuring Salman went viral, adding to the excitement.

With both Sikandar and his Hollywood project generating immense buzz, 2025 is shaping up to be a monumental year for Salman Khan. Fans can’t wait to see him dominate both Bollywood and Hollywood in the coming months.

