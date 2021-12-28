  • Facebook
    Salman Khan reveals not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal Thakur was first choice for Sultan; here's why

    Salman Khan has revealed that Anushka Sharma was not the first choice for his hit movie Sultan. The first choice for his film was Mrunal Thakur. Read to know about the same.
     

    Salman Khan reveals not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal Thakur was first choice for Sultan; here's why SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 8:26 PM IST
    Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are busy promoting their next movie Jersey. For the promotions of the movie, both the stars were seen entering the house of Bigg Boss 15 to promote their sports drama movie. Salman Khan, the host of the show, greeted the guests on the stage and spoke about a trivia.

    The Bigg Boss 15 host said that he and Mrunal were supposed to be seen together in Sultan. Although, things did not work out for some reason. Salman had said that not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal was the first choice for the film.

    Salman revealed that Mrunal had come to meet him after Ali Abbas Zafar had told the actress to meet the actor. Talking about why things did not work out, the actor said that "Mrunal did not look like a wrestler at all at that time. Mrunal said that she had lost a lot of weight at that time". Salman also revealed that he always knew that Mrunal would be successful in the entertainment industry. This disclosure also had surprised Shahid. 

    Previously during an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actor spoke about how he overcame failures in his life personally and how he could relate to his on-screen character Arjun from the movie Jersey.

    He said, "I had quite a few flops in the first 15 years of my career. You have to develop hard skin. It is interesting to hear that Arjun is a motivated character. That's a very subliminal layer in character. It is not really at the forefront".

    To talk about the actress, she is well known for essaying the role of Bulbul from the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Reportedly, she was also the first choice for Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindustan, but she did not take up the opportunity. The actor loved Mrunal's performance in Love Sonia.
     

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 8:34 PM IST
