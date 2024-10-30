Salman Khan receives another death threat; Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

The clash between Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which Khan was accused of hunting the animal—a species considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. The ongoing conflict has contributed to a series of threats against Khan, with the Bishnoi gang's involvement fueling persistent security issues.

First Published Oct 30, 2024, 9:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received yet another death threat, this time demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crore. It is reportedly said that the threat was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police, warning that failure to comply would result in the actor's assassination. Authorities at Worli have registered a case and initiated an investigation to trace the unidentified sender.

This development comes after a series of recent threats against Khan, heightening security concerns. In one previous case, a 24-year-old Jamshedpur resident named Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin was arrested for sending a WhatsApp message to the Mumbai Traffic Police demanding Rs 5 crore from Khan. Claiming he sent the message "by mistake," the sender later issued an apology.

The Bollywood actor has been a consistent target of threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang which has been found associated with some serious incidents confronting Khan. In the beginning of this year when the alleged members of the Bishnoi's gang fired shots outside Khan's Bandra residence, raising serious safety concerns and prompting heightened security measures around the actor.

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old from Noida was arrested for allegedly threatening both Salman Khan and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique. Police continue to investigate the origins of these threats.

Tensions recently escalated further as an Uttar Pradesh resident posted a video online issuing his own warning to Lawrence Bishnoi. In the video, he said, "Sun Lawrence Bishnoi… 2,000 shooter tere pass tayyar hain toh, 5,000 shooter maine bhi bombay mein bhej rakhein hain. Salman Bhai ko kuch hua to theek nahin hoga Lawrence" ("Listen Lawrence Bishnoi... if you have 2,000 shooters ready, I have sent 5,000 shooters to Bombay. If something happens to Salman Bhai, it won't end well for you").

