Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express begins today: Know ticket fares, schedule details here

Spanning around 994 kilometers, the Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey from Delhi to Patna in approximately 11 hours and 35 minutes, providing travelers a faster and more comfortable alternative.

As Diwali and Chhath Puja draw near, Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express easing holiday travel demands and expanding India’s high-speed rail network. Launched just for the onset of the festive season, this new Vande Bharat route will connect Bihar's Patna with New Delhi which will be a very much needed transportation facility for people travelling in this festive season.

Confirming this, the Railway ministry said that the train will operate initially on a trial basis, making stops at major stations including Arrah, Buxar, DDU, Prayagraj, and Kanpur. Spanning around 994 kilometers, the Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey from Delhi to Patna in approximately 11 hours and 35 minutes, providing travelers a faster and more comfortable alternative.

Salman Khan receives another death threat; Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

By comparison, the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express and New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Tejas Rajdhani cover the same distance in 11 hours and 55 minutes and 11 hours and 30 minutes, respectively.

The launch comes at a critical time, as holiday travel demand traditionally surges during Diwali and Chhath Puja, particularly on routes connecting Delhi with Bihar, where a significant number of residents return home for celebrations. This new service does not only focus on increasing passenger transport capacity but also provides travellers with a fast stream luxury subtitle than being overbooked in rail or airplanes.

Operating between New Delhi and Patna on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with return trips on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the Vande Bharat Express will depart Delhi at 8:25 AM, reaching Patna by 8:00 PM. In the opposite direction, it will leave Patna at 7:30 AM, arriving in Delhi at 7:00 PM. The route includes stops at Kanpur, Prayagraj, Buxar, and Arrah Junction, ensuring accessibility for passengers from various cities.

Scenes of unrest in Ghaziabad court: Police-lawyer clash over judge dispute sparks outcry (WATCH)

This Vande Bharat Express will offer only chair car seating, priced at Rs 2,575 for an AC chair car and Rs 4,655 for the executive chair car, without sleeper options. The service will begin on October 30, with additional trips scheduled on November 1, 3, and 6. The return service from Patna will begin on November 2, followed by trips on November 4 and 7.

Latest Videos