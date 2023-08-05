Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan owns diamond-encrusted Rolex watch worth Rs 46.8 lakhs, know details

    According to sources, Salman Khan has a turquoise-gold, diamond-encrusted watch that costs more than Rs 46 lakhs.
     

    Salman Khan owns diamond-encrusted Rolex watch worth Rs 46.8 lakhs, know details ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 8:04 PM IST

    Salman Khan is renowned for his opulent lifestyle and clever remarks. having established a name for himself in the entertainment sector thanks to his wildly popular action films. While his followers eagerly anticipate seeing him on the big screen, they are also always in awe of his fashion choices. His turquoise-gold, diamond-encrusted watch is one item that has been drawing attention in his attire. 

    Also Read: Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks like a royal queen in her most-awaited film

    According to rumours, the watch is a Rolex and is a pricey addition to his expensive watch collection. It's true what you just read! The watch is valued Rs 46.8 lakhs, according to a Koimoi article. His lucky watch, which has a turquoise dial like his birthday band, has been seen on him ever since his 57th birthday in December of last year. The watch is covered in gold, has a bezel made of 18 ct yellow gold, and is decorated with diamonds.

    The Dabangg actor has been wearing his fortunate bracelet for a very long time. He views it as a lucky charm that his father Salim Khan gave him. For the uninitiated, the actor used to play with his father's bracelet a lot when he was kid, so as Salman grew up, his father gave him a bracelet that looked just like it.Salman Khan last appeared in a major motion picture under the direction of Farhad Samji, in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is now hosting Bigg Boss OTT's second season. He next appears in YRF's spy thriller Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. According to rumours, Shah Rukh Khan will make a brief appearance in the fast-paced action movie.

    ALSO READ: From 'Chennai Express' to 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular lungi saga is a delightful coincidence!

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 8:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton spilt after 5 years; here's what we know ADC

    Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton spilt after 5 years; here's what we know

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar releases character promos of anticipated film featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda ATG

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar releases character promos of anticipated film featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda

    From 'Chennai Express' to 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular lungi saga is a delightful coincidence! RBA

    From 'Chennai Express' to 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular lungi saga is a delightful coincidence!

    Kajol turns 49: Ajay Devgn's birthday day wish for wife is so cute RBA

    Kajol turns 49: Ajay Devgn's birthday day wish for wife is so cute

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahira Sharma's guest appearance promises to spice up the finale week with drama ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahira Sharma's guest appearance promises to spice up the finale week with drama

    Recent Stories

    Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton spilt after 5 years; here's what we know ADC

    Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton spilt after 5 years; here's what we know

    Stay smart and Secure: Tips to avoid online shopping scams during sales AJR

    Stay smart and Secure: 7 tips to avoid online shopping scams during sales

    Enhancing bones to weight management: 5 health benefits of Turnip ATG EAI

    Enhancing bones to weight management: 5 health benefits of Turnip

    Vision support to skin health: 5 great benefits of Pumpkin ATG EAI

    Vision support to skin health: 5 great benefits of Pumpkin

    Bone booster to heart: 5 health benefits of Kale ATG EAI

    Bone booster to heart: 5 health benefits of Kale

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon