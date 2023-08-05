Salman Khan owns diamond-encrusted Rolex watch worth Rs 46.8 lakhs, know details

Salman Khan is renowned for his opulent lifestyle and clever remarks. having established a name for himself in the entertainment sector thanks to his wildly popular action films. While his followers eagerly anticipate seeing him on the big screen, they are also always in awe of his fashion choices. His turquoise-gold, diamond-encrusted watch is one item that has been drawing attention in his attire.

According to rumours, the watch is a Rolex and is a pricey addition to his expensive watch collection. It's true what you just read! The watch is valued Rs 46.8 lakhs, according to a Koimoi article. His lucky watch, which has a turquoise dial like his birthday band, has been seen on him ever since his 57th birthday in December of last year. The watch is covered in gold, has a bezel made of 18 ct yellow gold, and is decorated with diamonds.

The Dabangg actor has been wearing his fortunate bracelet for a very long time. He views it as a lucky charm that his father Salim Khan gave him. For the uninitiated, the actor used to play with his father's bracelet a lot when he was kid, so as Salman grew up, his father gave him a bracelet that looked just like it.Salman Khan last appeared in a major motion picture under the direction of Farhad Samji, in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is now hosting Bigg Boss OTT's second season. He next appears in YRF's spy thriller Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. According to rumours, Shah Rukh Khan will make a brief appearance in the fast-paced action movie.

