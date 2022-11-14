Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salaam Venky Trailer: Revathi’s film starring Kajol, Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa, runs high on emotions

    On the occasion of Children's Day, the trailer for Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky' was released on Monday. Helmed by Revathi, the film which also stars actors Vishal Jethwa, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Ahana Kumar, is based on a true story. With the film hitting the cinema halls on December 9, the audience will also get to catch glimpses of Aamir Khan, who will be seen playing a cameo.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    National Award-winner actor-filmmaker Revathi is all set for the release of her next film, ‘Salaam Venky’. Starring Kajol in the lead role, the film’s story is inspired by true incidents. Also featuring actors Vishal Jethwa, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Ahana Kumar, the film revolves around the life of a terminally ill son and his mother.

    In the 2.18 minutes trailer, all the stars, especially Kajol and Vishal Jethwa have presented impressive acting skills. They also successfully manage to take the viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

    The trailer begins with Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, playing the role of mother and son, having a ball of time together. Throughout the trailer, Kajol is shown as a caring mother who ensures to bring a smile to his face while he is battling a life-threatening disease. The trailer also has a dialogue of Rajesh Khanna from the popular film ‘Anand’ -- 'Zindagi lambi honi chahiye, badi nahi.’

    ALSO READ: 'No secret sauce or magical fix', here's how Suniel Shetty keeps himself fit at 61

    Meanwhile, ‘Salaam Venky’ will also star Aamir Khan in a cameo role. During the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, Revathy revealed that Khan instantly said yes to the film after hearing the script. The film’s story has been adapted from Shrikanth Murthy’s book, titled ‘The Last Hurrah’.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is in depression?

    Speaking at the trailer launch event of Salaam Venky, Revathy said, “Aamir said he just wanted to read his scenes. I sent him those scenes. He read the scenes and said, ‘I am doing it’. It was just over the phone. Then we had a film narration. It’s written so well, and so beautifully by Sammeer (Arora) and Kausar Munir). Aamir said, ‘Ek bhi shabd nahi badluga, aise he karuga (I won’t change a single word, I’ll just do the film.)”

    While Aamir Khan’s cameo in ‘Salmaan Venky’ will be an interesting one to watch, the film’s co-writer, Sammeer Arora revealed that his character has not been mentioned in the book. ‘Salaam Venky’ will hit the theatres on December 9.

     

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 6:13 PM IST
