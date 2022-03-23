RRR Vs James: Nearly 500 screens showing Puneeth Rajkumar's film, are all set for Rajamouli's big project

With SS Rajamouli's RRR about to release worldwide tomorrow, fans of Puneeth Rajkumar seem to be upset as nearly 500 screens show James will be replaced with RRR from tomorrow. The RRR makers are banking on the Karnataka market as there is a lot of Telugu-speaking population. They are enraged by this development, Puneeth Rajkumar's fan trend #BoycottRRRinKarnataka.

While the RRR team may be all set for its release worldwide, the movie is clashing with actor Puneeth Rajkumar's James, his last film. Enraged fans of Appu have started to trend #BoycottRRRinKarnataka on social media. As per the information from NM Suresh, Secretary Kannada Film Chamber, the other languages films and particularly Telugu films always have a good response in Karnataka as many bordering districts of Karnataka-Telangana, Karnataka, Andhrapradesh has a massive Telugu speaking population.

'Nearly 500 screens including multiplexes showing James will be showing RRR. Puneeth Rajkumar is a big star and was involved in social work, and James was his last film; considering these, the theatre owners must have allowed James movie for one more week. Last week, all his fans would have thronged theatres, and now families may want to come; hence, the Telugu industry should also cooperate,' said Suresh.

As the news spread, James' director Chetan Kumar has made a video and appealed to theatre owners, distributors, asking them to allow James for the second week as there is a good response for Puneeth Rajkumar's last film.

Last week, about 400 screens in Karnataka had 2,500 shows of James daily. The film received an overwhelming response. Puneeth Rajkumar an Army Major in the film and is set out on a mission to destroy the drug cartel ruining India.