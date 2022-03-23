Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR Vs James: Nearly 500 screens showing Puneeth Rajkumar's film, are all set for Rajamouli's big project

    With SS Rajamouli's RRR about to release worldwide tomorrow, fans of Puneeth Rajkumar seem to be upset as nearly 500 screens show James will be replaced with RRR from tomorrow. The RRR makers are banking on the Karnataka market as there is a lot of Telugu-speaking population. They are enraged by this development, Puneeth Rajkumar's fan trend #BoycottRRRinKarnataka.

    RRR Vs James: Nearly 500 screens showing Puneeth Rajkumar's film, are all set for Rajamouli's big project YCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    While the RRR team may be all set for its release worldwide, the movie is clashing with actor Puneeth Rajkumar's James, his last film. Enraged fans of Appu have started to trend #BoycottRRRinKarnataka on social media. As per the information from NM Suresh, Secretary Kannada Film Chamber, the other languages films and particularly Telugu films always have a good response in Karnataka as many bordering districts of Karnataka-Telangana, Karnataka, Andhrapradesh has a massive Telugu speaking population.

    'Nearly 500 screens including multiplexes showing James will be showing RRR. Puneeth Rajkumar is a big star and was involved in social work, and James was his last film; considering these, the theatre owners must have allowed James movie for one more week. Last week, all his fans would have thronged theatres, and now families may want to come; hence, the Telugu industry should also cooperate,' said Suresh.

    As the news spread, James' director Chetan Kumar has made a video and appealed to theatre owners, distributors, asking them to allow James for the second week as there is a good response for Puneeth Rajkumar's last film.

    Last week, about 400 screens in Karnataka had 2,500 shows of James daily. The film received an overwhelming response. Puneeth Rajkumar an Army Major in the film and is set out on a mission to destroy the drug cartel ruining India.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 times when birthday girl Smriti Irani impressed her Instagram followers RBA

    5 times when birthday girl Smriti Irani impressed her Instagram followers

    Oscars 2022: Where, when in India, you can watch the 94th Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Where, when in India, you can watch the 94th Academy Awards

    The Kashmir Files decoded: BK Ganjoo to Yasin Malik, know 7 real-life characters from the film RCB

    The Kashmir Files decoded: BK Ganjoo to Yasin Malik, know 7 real-life characters from the film

    Actor Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with honorary doctorate posthumously-ycb

    Actor Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with honorary doctorate posthumously

    Vijay Thalapathy Pooja Hegde Beast avoids clash with Yash KGF 2 gets new release date drb

    Vijay Thalapathy, Pooja Hegde’s Beast avoids clash with Yash’s KGF 2; gets new release date

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka economic crisis Long queue at pumps no electricity more gcw

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Long queue at pumps, no electricity, more

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp gcw

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp

    Novovax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it - ADT

    Novavax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it

    French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal preparations hampered; to be out of action for 6 weeks-ayh

    Rafael Nadal to be out of action for six weeks

    All you need to know about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange s fiancee Stella Morris gcw

    Who is Stella Morris, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's fiancee?

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon