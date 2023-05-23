Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR actor Ray Setevenson no more; Hollywood mourns loss

    At the age of 58, renowned actor Ray Stevenson, best known for his parts in the Oscar-winning film RRR, died on Sunday in Italy. His agents at Independent Talent confirmed the information, according to a prominent media outlet. 
     

    The passing of Ray Stevenson, a dynamic actor who made a lasting impression with his talent and outstanding performances, is lamented by the entertainment business. 

    Stevenson, who was born in Lisburn in 1964, co-starred with Helena Bonham Carter in The Theory of Flight, which was released in 1998. In the 2000s, he played a number of significant roles, including Dagonet in the 2004 film King Arthur by Antoine Fuqua. His entry at Marvel began with The Punisher in 2008. Later, he appeared in films like The Other Guys, Kill the Irishman, The Three Musketeers by Paul W.S. Anderson, The Book of Eli, and G.I. Joe: Retailation, where he played Firefly. In the sequels Insurgent and Allegiant, he would resume his role as Marcus Eaton, which he had played in Divergent.

    Further information has not yet been released, and details regarding Stevenson's death are still pending.In addition to his role as Titus Pollo in Rome, he also played Edward Teach in Starz's Black Sails when he joined the cast that year. While he provided the voice of Gar Saxon in Star Wars: Rebels and The Clone Wars, he was also revealed at last month's Star Wars Celebration as Admiral Thrawn's ally Baylon Skoll, complete with video of him engaging Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka in a lightsaber battle. 

    Beyond "RRR," Stevenson's acting career included prominent parts like Volstagg in the Marvel "Thor" trilogy, Othere in "Vikings," and voicing Gar Saxon in the Star Wars animated series "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels." He was also slated to appear alongside Rosario Dawson in the upcoming "The Mandalorian" spinoff, "Ashoka," from Disney.

