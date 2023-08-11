RRKPK: Saswata Chatterjee regrets turning down role; here's why he had to say 'no' to Karan Johar

Saswata Chatterjee regretfully declined a role in RRKPK due to a Kathak dance requirement, praising Tota Roychowdhury's acclaimed performance in the role. The Kathak dance became a highlight in the film, earning praise. The film, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," continues to impress both financially and critically, despite upcoming competition at the box office---by Amrita Ghosh

Saswata Chatterjee recently revealed why he said no to a Karan Johar movie. Saswata Chatterjee was initially approached to play the character of Alia’s father, the role of which eventually went to Tota Roychowdhury. Saswata remarked how it will forever remain a regret in his life as he had to say no to a Dharma movie. For the unversed, Tota Roychowdhury played the role and is earning great acclaim for his portrayal of Chandan Chatterjee. On asking why he said no to such a great character, Saswata Chatterjee revealed that the role came with the concept of having to dance a Kathak number which was a breaking point for Saswata. He added that it was important to let the makers know what he could not do rather than saying yes to a role and disappointing people thereafter.

We need to emphasize here how important the part of Kathak was for the character as it has become a talking point after the movie got released. Tota and Ranveer’s dance performance has been a stellar hit and Tota has been receiving huge praises for the role.

Saswata Chatterjee remarked that he is happy for Tota for all the praises he is receiving and that it will remain a regret for him to say no to the character.

It was previously reported that Tota Roychowdhury had taken a 6-month Kathak training for the sequence and it surely was seen through his performance in the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to run strongly at the box office and is earning not only money but also a lot of critical praise from filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap. The Alia-Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer has a collection of 120 crores after 2 weeks run at the box office, though collections will dip this Friday after the release of two highly anticipated movies namely Gadar 2 and OMG 2.