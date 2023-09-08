Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRKPK: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt steamy scenes from extended uncut medley goes viral [WATCH]

    Unseen steamy scenes between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in extended footage of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" medley went viral. Despite tough competition, the film earned Rs 340 crore globally in just a month, marking Karan Johar's directorial comeback after 7 years

    RRKPK Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt steamy scenes from extended uncut medley goes viral [WATCH] ATG
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    Karan Johar recently released the full version of the Saregama Caravan Medley from his hit movie, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This extended medley includes two additional songs that were not included in the film due to its already lengthy runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.

    The unseen footage from the medley has caused quite a stir, as it features some steamy scenes between Alia and Ranveer. In one segment, while Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's characters are having breakfast at a luxurious hotel, Ranveer and Alia are depicted engaging in an intimate encounter in the room adjacent to the elderly couple. Alia looks stunning in a yellow sari as she shares an intimate moment with her co-star in a bedroom scene. In another shot, Ranveer and Alia are seen sharing a passionate moment in the hotel corridor and on the staircase, both dressed in black.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The video quickly went viral, with social media users applauding Alia and Ranveer for their exceptional on-screen chemistry. One user even likened their chemistry to their characters in "Gully Boy," writing, "Giving Safeena and Murad a run for their money." Another user humorously commented, "Ranveer and Alia were just eating each other up for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in this medley."

    Despite facing competition from other major Bollywood releases like "Gadar 2," "OMG 2," and "Dream Girl 2," "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" managed to earn a staggering Rs 340 crore worldwide within just one month of its release.

    Karan Johar made a comeback as a director after a hiatus of 7 years with "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." The film revolves around the love story of Rocky (played by Ranveer), a Punjabi youth, and Rani (played by Alia), an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their contrasting backgrounds, they fall deeply in love and strive to gain their families' approval. The movie also features renowned actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, as well as Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly.

