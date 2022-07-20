Rocketry OTT Release: Netflix or Prime, here’s where and when you can watch R Madhavan’s film

R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is all set for its OTT release. Continue reading to find out details regarding its platform, date and time of release.

After making it big in the theatres and winning the hearts of the audience, R Madhavan’s maiden directorial venture, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is ready for its streaming debut. The biopic, based on the life of ISRO’s former scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage, will soon be released on the OTT platform and will be available for the audience to watch the film from the comfort of their home.

Since the time of its theatrical release, R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has done well at the box office thanks to word of mouth. Made on a budget of about 20 crores, the film has done a total business of 40 crores. The film, which hit the theatres on July 2, is now going to hit the OTT platform been performing exceedingly well at the box office. It has been nearly 24 days since the film hit the theatres. And now, the film is ready to be released on OTT giant, Amazon Prime.

The streamer, on Wednesday, informed that the R Madhavan-starrer film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 26. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ has earned roughly Rs 40 crore so far. Even though the earnings may have slowed down for the film, Rocketry has already become a hit, given that it has earned double the cost of production.

The film stars R Madhavan in the lead role, essaying the character of Nambi Narayan. Apart from him, it also features actors Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in cameo roles. Madhavan, in an interview with Asianet News, had revealed that neither of the actors charged a single penny for their cameos.