Rocket Boys 2 teaser: Abhay Pannu returns with Jim Sarbh, Ishwaq Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan-starrer series

The teaser of the second season of Jim Sarbh, Ishwaq Singh and Arjun Radhakrishnan-starrer 'Rocket Boys' was released by the makers on Monday. The SonyLiv Original series has returned with its second season that will show the story of Pokharan and India’s first nuclear test.

The makers of the popular web series 'Rocket Boys' have released the teaser of the second season on the occasion of Independence Day i.e. August 15. In this series where Jim Sarbh is playing the character of eminent scientist Dr Homi Bhabha while Ishwak Singh is seen as Dr Vikram Sarabhai. It will also star Arjun Radha The first season of the series premiered on SonyLiv in February, while season 2 is expected to release later this year or early next year.

The 45-second teaser gives a glimpse of the historic nuclear test in Pokhran in 1974. The teaser begins with the date of the test being May 18, 1974, and the place 'Pokhran'. Then the scene of the desert is shown, where the wheel of the cart is sunk in the sand. You then hear a woman's voice comes in the background saying that India will not be in danger, anymore, and that the country is ready to take necessary action, Soon after, the screen reads, "After this day, no one dares to challenge the sovereignty of India."

It then shows glimpses of Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi Bhabha, Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai, along with a glimpse of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the young APJ Abdul Kalam.

Rocket Boys marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Abhay Pannu. It has been backed by Nikkhil Advani and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and is a SonyLiv original. The film also stars actors Saba Azad, Regina Cassandra, and Dibyendu, among many others.

Meanwhile, soon after the release of the first season, filmmaker Abhay Pannu, while speaking to Asianet Newsable said, “The idea and concept came from Abhay Puranik who went to Siddharth Roy Kapoor. The year 2019 was Dr Vikram Sarabhai’s 100 birth anniversary. Siddharth wanted to make a show on Dr Vikram Sarabhai. He approached Nikhil Advani; both of them wanted to work with each other for some time and this seemed like a good project. Nikhil, whom I had been assisting for three years, came up to me and said that ‘I’d like you to make this your first project, can you do it?’ That is when this idea came up to me and I started working upon it.”