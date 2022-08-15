Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocket Boys 2 teaser: Abhay Pannu returns with Jim Sarbh, Ishwaq Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan-starrer series

    The teaser of the second season of Jim Sarbh, Ishwaq Singh and Arjun Radhakrishnan-starrer 'Rocket Boys' was released by the makers on Monday. The SonyLiv Original series has returned with its second season that will show the story of Pokharan and India’s first nuclear test.

    Rocket Boys 2 teaser Abhay Pannu returns with Jim Sarbh Ishwaq Singh Arjun Radhakrishnan starrer series drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    The makers of the popular web series 'Rocket Boys' have released the teaser of the second season on the occasion of Independence Day i.e. August 15. In this series where Jim Sarbh is playing the character of eminent scientist Dr Homi Bhabha while Ishwak Singh is seen as Dr Vikram Sarabhai. It will also star Arjun Radha The first season of the series premiered on SonyLiv in February, while season 2 is expected to release later this year or early next year.

    The 45-second teaser gives a glimpse of the historic nuclear test in Pokhran in 1974. The teaser begins with the date of the test being May 18, 1974, and the place 'Pokhran'. Then the scene of the desert is shown, where the wheel of the cart is sunk in the sand. You then hear a woman's voice comes in the background saying that India will not be in danger, anymore, and that the country is ready to take necessary action, Soon after, the screen reads, "After this day, no one dares to challenge the sovereignty of India."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Abhay Pannu (@pannuabhay)

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Director Abhay Pannu shares 'Rocket Boys' journey; reveals what to expect from Season 2

    It then shows glimpses of Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi Bhabha, Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai, along with a glimpse of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the young APJ Abdul Kalam.

    Rocket Boys marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Abhay Pannu. It has been backed by Nikkhil Advani and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and is a SonyLiv original. The film also stars actors Saba Azad, Regina Cassandra, and Dibyendu, among many others.

    ALSO READ: Prabhas' Salaar to clash with Hrithik’s The Fighter; check the date

    Meanwhile, soon after the release of the first season, filmmaker Abhay Pannu, while speaking to Asianet Newsable said, “The idea and concept came from Abhay Puranik who went to Siddharth Roy Kapoor. The year 2019 was Dr Vikram Sarabhai’s 100 birth anniversary. Siddharth wanted to make a show on Dr Vikram Sarabhai. He approached Nikhil Advani; both of them wanted to work with each other for some time and this seemed like a good project. Nikhil, whom I had been assisting for three years, came up to me and said that ‘I’d like you to make this your first project, can you do it?’ That is when this idea came up to me and I started working upon it.”

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prabhas Salaar to clash with Hrithik The Fighter check the date drb

    Prabhas' Salaar to clash with Hrithik’s The Fighter; check the date

    Independence Day 2022 6 Bollywood stars who served in the Indian army before joining film industry drb

    Independence Day 2022: 5 Bollywood stars who served in the Indian army before joining film industry

    India75 7 memorable patriotic songs to listen on the 76th Independence Day 2022 RBA

    India@75: 7 memorable patriotic songs to listen on the 76th Independence Day 2022

    Shah Rukh Khan joins PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign; actor hosted the national flag at Mannat RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan joins PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign; actor hoists the national flag at Mannat

    Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan? RBA

    Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan?

    Recent Stories

    India is still the ultimate challenge - Glenn McGrath-ayh

    Is India the ultimate challenge for Australia? Glenn McGrath explains

    football Erik ten Hag open to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United, but under one condition snt

    Erik ten Hag 'open to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving' Manchester United, but under one condition

    Indias 3rd Vande Bharat train to roll out soon; know exciting new features here - adt

    India's 3rd Vande Bharat train to roll out soon; know exciting features here

    football Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has 'broken down'; PSG plan crisis meet to resolve tensions snt

    Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has 'broken down'; PSG plan crisis meet to resolve tensions

    Ola Electric announces new car with more than 500 km range 0 100 in 4 seconds more gcw

    Ola Electric announces new car with more than 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds & more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon