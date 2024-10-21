Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remo D'Souza issues statement amid allegations of Rs 11.96 Crore Scam; Here's what he said

    Renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza have found themselves in the spotlight amid serious allegations of fraud involving a dancer and his troupe

    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Remo D'Souza recently attracted attention following reports that he, along with his wife and six others, allegedly defrauded a dancer and his troupe of Rs 11.96 crores. A case has been registered against them at the Mira Road police station. As the investigation progresses, the prominent choreographer addressed the situation through his social media accounts.

    On Instagram, Remo and Lizelle D’Souza shared a joint statement expressing their desire for the public to refrain from spreading rumors before understanding the actual circumstances. They affirmed their commitment to cooperating with the authorities and promised to share their side of the story soon. They also expressed gratitude to their friends, family, and fans for their support during this challenging time.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In their statement, they noted that they were disheartened by the media reports about the fraud allegations concerning a specific dance troupe. They requested everyone to avoid spreading rumors until the true facts were established. The couple emphasized their willingness to present their case in due time while continuing to cooperate fully with the authorities. They thanked their loved ones for their unwavering support and affection.

    According to reports by PTI, a 26-year-old dancer filed the case against the couple. The complaint, which included accusations against Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta, alleged that the dancer, who had performed with his troupe and won a competition, was cheated out of the prize money of Rs 11.96 crore. The complaint stated that the accused posed as the owners of the dance group and falsely claimed the prize money, with the alleged cheating occurring between 2018 and July 2024.

    A case has been registered under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code at the Mira Road police station on October 16.

