Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remembering Thilakan: 12 years gone, but his footprints remain in Malayalam cinema

    Today marks 12 years since Malayalam cinema legend Thilakan's passing. Known for his fearless attitude, unwavering conviction, and versatility, Thilakan left an indelible mark on the industry.

    Remembering Thilakan: 12 years gone, but his footprints remain in Malayalam cinema dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Today (Sep 24) marks 12 years since Thilakan, a legendary actor in Malayalam cinema, left us. His struggles, outspoken views, mesmerizing talent and unapologetic stance continue to inspire and influence the film industry. Known for his unwavering conviction and uncompromising principles, Surendranatha Thilakan remained true to himself throughout his career.

    Also Read: Kerala: Cinema production controller found dead in Kochi hotel

    Thilakan was an actor who refused to bow down to anyone. He spoke his mind, and his fearless attitude earned him the reputation of a lion-hearted personality. His legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers.


    From stage to screen

    Thilakan's journey in the entertainment industry began on the theater stage. His breakthrough in cinema came with P.J. Antony's 1973 film "Periyar." With his unique voice, expressive body language, and versatility, Thilakan brought characters to life, captivating audiences.


    Timeless characters


    Thilakan's iconic roles, such as Perunthachan, grandfather role in Moonnam Pakkam, as Sethumadhavan's father, and Chacko in Spadikam continue to resonate with Malayalis. His portrayal of villainous characters and other memorable roles showcased his incredible range.

    Later works

    In his later years, Thilakan delivered remarkable performances in films like "Indian Rupee" and "Ustad Hotel." These roles reinforced his timeless talent and left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema.


    Ahead of his time

    Thilakan's views on various issues, including the Hema Committee Report, were made several years ahead of the recent revelations. His bold statements about power group in Malayalam cinema, though controversial at the time, have proven remarkably relevant today.

    Thilakan's legacy endures through his unforgettable characters, inspiring a new generation of actors and filmmakers. There is still no one in Malayalam cinema to fill his shoes and play characters of such calibre. 

    Also Read: Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shreya Ghoshal makes history as Spotify's First Indian Equal Ambassador [See Pictures] NTI

    Shreya Ghoshal makes history as Spotify's First Indian Equal Ambassador [See Pictures]

    Kerala: Cinema production controller Shanu Ismail found dead in Kochi hotel anr

    Kerala: Cinema production controller found dead in Kochi hotel

    Donatella Versace follows Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram RBA

    Donatella Versace follows Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder dmn

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know RBA

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Sensex soars! Indian share market hits historic 85,000; Nifty nears 26,000-mark gcw

    Sensex soars! Indian share market hits historic 85,000; Nifty nears 26,000-mark

    Kendall Jenner to Eva Longoria, Hollywood celebs walk the ramp at Paris Fashion Week 2024 RKK

    Kendall Jenner to Eva Longoria, Hollywood celebs walk the ramp at Paris Fashion Week 2024

    Israel Iron dome thwarts Hezbollah rocket barrage amidst escalating Middle East conflict (WATCH) gcw

    Israel's Iron dome thwarts Hezbollah rocket barrage amidst escalating Middle East conflict (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 434 September 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 434 September 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    football La Liga 2024-25: Vallery Fernandez strikes late as Mallorca beat Real Betis 2-1 scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Vallery Fernandez strikes late as Mallorca beat Real Betis 2-1

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon