Remembering Thilakan: 12 years gone, but his footprints remain in Malayalam cinema

Today marks 12 years since Malayalam cinema legend Thilakan's passing. Known for his fearless attitude, unwavering conviction, and versatility, Thilakan left an indelible mark on the industry.

Today (Sep 24) marks 12 years since Thilakan, a legendary actor in Malayalam cinema, left us. His struggles, outspoken views, mesmerizing talent and unapologetic stance continue to inspire and influence the film industry. Known for his unwavering conviction and uncompromising principles, Surendranatha Thilakan remained true to himself throughout his career.

Also Read: Kerala: Cinema production controller found dead in Kochi hotel

Thilakan was an actor who refused to bow down to anyone. He spoke his mind, and his fearless attitude earned him the reputation of a lion-hearted personality. His legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers.



From stage to screen

Thilakan's journey in the entertainment industry began on the theater stage. His breakthrough in cinema came with P.J. Antony's 1973 film "Periyar." With his unique voice, expressive body language, and versatility, Thilakan brought characters to life, captivating audiences.



Timeless characters



Thilakan's iconic roles, such as Perunthachan, grandfather role in Moonnam Pakkam, as Sethumadhavan's father, and Chacko in Spadikam continue to resonate with Malayalis. His portrayal of villainous characters and other memorable roles showcased his incredible range.



Later works

In his later years, Thilakan delivered remarkable performances in films like "Indian Rupee" and "Ustad Hotel." These roles reinforced his timeless talent and left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema.



Ahead of his time



Thilakan's views on various issues, including the Hema Committee Report, were made several years ahead of the recent revelations. His bold statements about power group in Malayalam cinema, though controversial at the time, have proven remarkably relevant today.



Thilakan's legacy endures through his unforgettable characters, inspiring a new generation of actors and filmmakers. There is still no one in Malayalam cinema to fill his shoes and play characters of such calibre.

Also Read: Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

Latest Videos