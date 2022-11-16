Relief for Sunny Leone in cheating case: Kerala HC stays criminal proceedings against actress, husband Daniel

Kerala High Court Justice Ziyad Rahman AA gave an order on a plea by Sunny Leone seeking a quashing of the case. She has been accused of violating the contract regarding a stage performance in Kozhikode four years back.

In a case of cheating filed against Sunny Leone, her husband, Daniel Weber, and one of her employees, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday (Nov 16) suspended the criminal proceedings in the cheating case registered against them (Sunny Leone & Ors. v State of Kerala & Anr.).

On a petition by Sunny Leone (Karanjit Kaur Vohra) asking for the lawsuit against them to be dismissed, Justice Ziyad Rahman AA issued the ruling. The criminal case is put on hold

Leone, her husband, and her employee were charged with a felony after an event manager in Kerala filed a complaint. The complaint said that Leone was supposed to present and perform at events despite receiving lakhs of rupees in payment, but she never did.

Also Read: Here's why Sunny Leone has moved Kerala court

In her petition, Sunny has denied the allegations leveled against her and her team. She claimed that she was not involved in any type of crime, adding that she had been put in trouble because of the case. Sunny reportedly said through plea that she has suffered a lot over the last four years of the case and that no concrete evidence has been found against her.

Sunny Leone allegedly signed a contract to appear on stage, according to the show's coordinator Shias, who made this claim in his complaint. She reportedly accepted Rs 39 lakh for this. He continued by accusing the actor, claiming neither he nor she returned the money nor attended. According to rumours, the crime branch unit of the Kerala police is looking into the incident, which was reported in the Ernakulam district after Shias Kunhumohammed filed a complaint.

A case was subsequently filed against them because they had committed offences covered by Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property), and 34 (acts done by multiple people in furtherance of common intention).

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures

The trio then moved the High Court by way of the present petition claiming they are innocent and that even if the allegations are taken at face value, the offences alleged would not be attracted.

The trio then petitioned the High Court via the current petition, asserting their innocence and the fact that the claimed offences would not be committed even if the accusations were taken at their value.