Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RDX OTT Release: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese starrer out on Netflix

    Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese starrer  "RDX," has made its debut on the OTT platform on Sunday( Sep 24). The movie is available on Netflix.

    RDX OTT Release: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese starrer out on Netflix rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    The surprise hit of the year, "RDX," has made its debut on the OTT platform, captivating audiences once again. The film started streaming on Netflix today (Sep. 24), and early responses indicate that the movie, which received immense love at the box office, is now making waves in the digital realm.

    Social media platforms, particularly Twitter, have been flooded with praise and appreciation for "RDX." Viewers are sharing their excitement by reliving the film's thrilling moments through screen recordings from their theatrical experiences.

     

    The film's success owes much to the exceptional talent involved. Sam CS's music, the stellar performances of Antony Varghese, Pepe, and Neeraj, as well as their commanding screen presence, have garnered widespread acclaim. Fans have also enthusiastically welcomed Babu Antony's performance, especially his remarkable fight sequence in the climax, which continues to receive accolades even in the OTT space.

    Interestingly, the anticipation is high as fans await to see how director Lokesh Kanakraj utilises Babu Antony's talents in the upcoming film 'Leo,' where Babu Antony is set to play the role of Sanjay Dutt's right-hand man.

    At the same time, RDX has reached the fourth position in Kerala's highest collection list of Malayalam films of all time. RDX has recently surpassed Drishyam and Bheeshma Parvam in the list. '2018' tops the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time in Kerala, followed by Pulimurugan and Lucifer.

    'RDX' is directed by Nahas Hidayath, a novice director. Sophia Paul, producer of Minnal Murali and Bangalore Days, has produced RDX under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The music is composed by SAM CS, who was also the music director of Kaithi and Vikram Vedha.

    RDX is an action-packed movie designed to provide entertainment. The action choreography and its execution are key elements that captivate the audience.

    The film incorporates typical elements found in mass entertainers, including revenge, romance, and songs. It also features the backdrop of a perunnal (church festival) where conflicts occur.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra terms women's reservation bill as 'historic milestone' while missing Parineeti's wedding ADC

    Priyanka Chopra terms women's reservation bill as 'historic milestone' while missing Parineeti's wedding

    From Geetha to Geetanjali: Rashmika Mandanna's special connection with the Name 'Geetha' rkn

    From Geetha to Geetanjali: Rashmika Mandanna's special connection with the Name 'Geetha'

    Vikrant Massey confirms pregnancy news with wife Sheetal Thakur with THIS cute post; take a look RBA

    Vikrant Massey confirms pregnancy news with wife Sheetal Thakur with THIS cute post; take a look

    Anil Kapoor brutally trolled after he accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries ADC

    Anil Kapoor brutally trolled after he accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries

    Where is Alia Bhatt? Netizens ask as actress misses Ganpati Visarjan Puja performed by Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu RBA

    Where is Alia Bhatt? Netizens ask as actress misses Ganpati Visarjan Puja performed by Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu

    Recent Stories

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Indian women's 10m air rifle team wins silver; Ramita Jindal bags bronze osf

    Asian Games 2023: Indian women's 10m air rifle team wins silver; Ramita Jindal bags bronze

    Priyanka Chopra terms women's reservation bill as 'historic milestone' while missing Parineeti's wedding ADC

    Priyanka Chopra terms women's reservation bill as 'historic milestone' while missing Parineeti's wedding

    No matter what they do Rahul Gandhi on upcoming Assembly elections, cites Karnataka Congress' challenges AJR

    'No matter what they do...': Rahul Gandhi on upcoming Assembly elections, cites Karnataka Congress' challenges

    From Geetha to Geetanjali: Rashmika Mandanna's special connection with the Name 'Geetha' rkn

    From Geetha to Geetanjali: Rashmika Mandanna's special connection with the Name 'Geetha'

    Traitor Trudeau Now, Canadian PM faces heat for supporting Ukraine; protest video goes viral - WATCH snt

    'Traitor Trudeau': Now, Canadian PM faces heat for supporting Ukraine; protest video goes viral - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon