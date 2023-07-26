Rashmika Mandanna to star with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni? Here's what we know

The untitled film, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, will begin production in December. For now, specifics concerning their characters have been kept under wraps, and an official confirmation is pending.

Dhanush will soon collaborate with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula on a one-of-a-kind entertainment. The creators reportedly negotiate with Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna to join the cast. According to reports, Rashmika has been cast as the female protagonist in Dhanush's upcoming production. Aside from that, Nagarjuna Akkineni will play an important role in the film. For now, specifics concerning their characters have been kept under wraps, and an official confirmation is pending.

Also Read: Is Manoj Bajpayee's net worth Rs 170 crores? The actor finally reacted to THIS

If the rumours are correct, the film will be Dhanush and Rashmika's debut collaboration. Dhanush will also make his Telugu film debut with this project. The shoot is expected to begin in December. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd support the project.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was most recently seen in Shantanu Bagchi's Mission Majnu, in which she co-starred with Sidharth Malhotra. The film was a huge commercial success. She'll next be seen in the highly anticipated picture Animal. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal parts. The project is now under production and will be released later this year.

Also Read: 'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies

Aside from this, Rashmika is working on Pushpa: The Rule. "Pushpa 2 will go beyond the first installment of the film. This film is currently in production in Visakhapatnam. "Key scenes are being shot on Allu Arjun and other cast members," the actress previously stated of the project, adding that "this movie will be mind-blowing."