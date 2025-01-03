Rashmika Mandanna's fans react to her ex-boyfriend Rishab Shetty's Tweet: Heated debate goes VIRAL

Rashmika Mandanna's fans are upset with actor-director Rishab Shetty's tweet commemorating eight years of the film Kirik Party. What caused this outrage?

Rashmika Mandanna's fans react to her ex-boyfriend Rishab Shetty's Tweet: Heated debate goes VIRAL RBA
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's fans are furious with actor Rishab Shetty due to a tweet he posted. This tweet has sparked heated discussions on social media. While Rashmika's fans criticise the tweet, countless others defend Rishab, arguing that anyone in his position would have done the same. Overall, this single tweet has become a topic of considerable debate.

The tweet in question commemorates eight years of the film Kirik Party, which starred Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty. Rishab Shetty, who directed the film, posted a congratulatory message. He wrote, '8 years of Kirik Party being a part of our lives, so many beautiful memories and your love has made this journey worthwhile. Thank you for all the support.' While he tagged some actors, he omitted Rashmika Mandanna. Moreover, he shared a photo from Kirik Party that conspicuously excluded Rashmika. This has upset the actress's fans.

The reason behind Rishab's actions is no secret to Sandalwood enthusiasts. Rashmika Mandanna debuted in the film industry with Kirik Party in 2016. Actor Rakshit Shetty gave her the opportunity. The film was made on a budget of just 4 crore rupees but became a super hit, earning 50 crore rupees worldwide. Subsequently, Rashmika gained entry into Bollywood and earned the title of National Crush. However, she seemingly forgot her roots and showed disregard for Kannada cinema. In an interview, she spoke lightly about Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty. Rishab didn't forget this slight. Rashmika later tried to rectify her mistake by acknowledging Rishab and Rakshit for guiding her in the industry, but it didn't seem heartfelt.

This tweet suggests that Rishab Shetty still harbors resentment. His fans believe he did nothing wrong and that anyone would have reacted similarly to Rashmika's actions. However, Rashmika's fans are angry, arguing that Rishab shouldn't have forgotten her contribution to the film's success. Meanwhile, Rashmika posted on Instagram, reminiscing about her eight-year journey. She thanked her fans for their love and support, which made her achievements possible.

