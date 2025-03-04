Rashmika Mandanna-Congress MLA Controversy: MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga slams actress; here's why

Karnataka Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga blasted actress Rashmika Mandanna for reportedly declining to attend the Bengaluru International Film Festival despite several invitations. He said, "A legislator visited her house 10-12 times to invite her, but she refused and disregarded Kannada. She said, 'I don't have time'." He also suggested that the Karnataka government to cancel subsidies given to her films

Ravi Ganiga, a Karnataka Congress MLA, has sparked outrage by attacking actress Rashmika Mandanna for reportedly declining to attend the Bengaluru International Film Festival in the state despite being asked several times.

While interacting with media, Ganiga said, "Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party, refused to attend the International Film Festival last year when we invited her. She said, 'I have my house in Hyderabad, I don’t know where Karnataka is, and I don’t have time. I can't come.' One of our legislator friends visited her house 10–12 times to invite her, but she refused and even disregarded Kannada, despite growing up in the industry here. Shouldn't we teach her a lesson?"

#Karnataka Deputy CM D.K Shivakumar takes on the Kannada film industry after #Sandalwood biggies dint show up at the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival@DKShivakumar called out the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce for its absence. Stressed that such events are apolitical… pic.twitter.com/Gsfp03SLe0 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 3, 2025

The MLA further disclosed that he had advised the government to revoke funding for Rashmika's films as a result of her alleged conduct. The actress, who has now achieved national recognition with films in many languages, including Telugu and Hindi, has yet to reply to Ganiga's charges.

According to News18, a source close to the actress has denied Ravikumar's purported charges against her. The source called the claims completely false and stated, "This bears reference to certain news reports alleging that Rashmika refused to attend the Bengaluru film festival and made derogatory statements about it and the state. The said news reports are completely false and do not have any element of truth. The statements attributed to Rashmika Mandanna and the entire story about someone approaching Rashmika Mandanna and she refusing to attend the Bengaluru film festival are incorrect. This statement is being issued for placing the correct facts on record and for quelling any false narratives (sic)".

On the professional front, from 'Animal' to 'Pushpa 2', 'Chhaava' and next 'Sikandar', Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly having a gala time in film industry. As the actress gears up for the release of her next biggie opposite superstar Salman Khan.

