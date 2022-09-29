Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rapper Coolio dies at 59: US rapper known for the iconic hit Gangsta's Paradise is no more

    Coolio began recording music in the 1980s, but it wasn't until he released Gangsta's Paradise in 1995 that he indeed established his position in hip hop history. He died on Wednesday (September 28); the exact cause of his death is not yet been revealed.

    Rapper Coolio dies at 59: US rapper known for the iconic hit Gangsta's Paradise is no more RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    Rapper Coolio, well known for the number-one hit Gangsta's Paradise from 1995, passed away in Los Angeles at 59, his management announced on Wednesday. Artis Leon Ivey Jr., the Grammy-winning musician whose true name was, died yesterday in Los Angeles. No immediate explanation for the death was given.

    Jarez Posey, a close friend and Coolio's longtime manager, told AFP that the report was true but withheld any further information. Posey revealed to the celebrity news website TMZ that Coolio was discovered unconscious in a friend's restroom on Wednesday afternoon.

    Coolio started his rap career in California in the late 1980s, but in 1995, when he released Gangsta's Paradise for the soundtrack of the movie Dangerous Minds, he became famous worldwide.

    Also Read: Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine

    At the Grammy Awards event the year after, he won best rap solo performance for the song.

    The song, which used a tune from Stevie Wonder's 1976 song Pastime Paradise, sold millions of copies worldwide, peaked at the top of the charts in 16 different nations, and was ranked as Billboard's No. 1 single for 1995.

    He recorded eight studio albums throughout a four-decade career and took home three MTV Video Music Awards and an American Music Award. Fantastic Voyage, Rollin' With My Homies, 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New), and Too Hot were some of his other top successes.

    Also Read: Naane Varuven Review: Is Dhanush's psychological thriller worth your time and money?

    Up to the time of his passing, Coolio was still performing; only a few days prior, they had a show in Texas while on tour with other 90s musicians, including Vanilla Ice and Young MC.

    Vanilla Ice posted on Twitter, "I'm freaking because I just learned my close friend Coolio went gone." "These are awful news. I personally observe this man's ascent to the pinnacle of his profession "Ice Cube, a fellow rapper and actor, stated.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 9:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine; watch their funny announcement video RBA

    Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine; watch their funny announcement video

    Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu; Indira Devi's funeral in Hyderabad RBA

    Indira Devi Demise: Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu

    Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall RBA

    Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall

    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out RBA

    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out

    Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad; she suffered from age-related health issues RBA

    Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad; she suffered from age-related health issues

    Recent Stories

    FIFA-AFC representatives meets SAI, AIFF, state associations-ayh

    FIFA-AFC representatives meets SAI, AIFF, state associations

    Naane Varuven Vs Ponniyin Selvan? Here's what Dhanush's film producer has to say RBA

    Naane Varuven Vs Ponniyin Selvan? Here's what Dhanush's film producer has to say

    Spectacular drone show lights up Ahmedabad ahead of 36th National Games opening

    Spectacular drone show lights up Ahmedabad ahead of 36th National Games opening

    World Heart Day 2022: Six lifestyle changes to make after a heart attack to improve your health - adt

    World Heart Day 2022: Six lifestyle changes to make after a heart attack to improve your health

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: 'Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature' to desi street food- here's the menu RBA

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: 'Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature' to desi street food- here's the menu

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy

    Video Icon