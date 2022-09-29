Rapper Coolio dies at 59: US rapper known for the iconic hit Gangsta's Paradise is no more

Coolio began recording music in the 1980s, but it wasn't until he released Gangsta's Paradise in 1995 that he indeed established his position in hip hop history. He died on Wednesday (September 28); the exact cause of his death is not yet been revealed.

Rapper Coolio, well known for the number-one hit Gangsta's Paradise from 1995, passed away in Los Angeles at 59, his management announced on Wednesday. Artis Leon Ivey Jr., the Grammy-winning musician whose true name was, died yesterday in Los Angeles. No immediate explanation for the death was given.

Jarez Posey, a close friend and Coolio's longtime manager, told AFP that the report was true but withheld any further information. Posey revealed to the celebrity news website TMZ that Coolio was discovered unconscious in a friend's restroom on Wednesday afternoon.

Coolio started his rap career in California in the late 1980s, but in 1995, when he released Gangsta's Paradise for the soundtrack of the movie Dangerous Minds, he became famous worldwide.

Also Read: Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine

At the Grammy Awards event the year after, he won best rap solo performance for the song.

The song, which used a tune from Stevie Wonder's 1976 song Pastime Paradise, sold millions of copies worldwide, peaked at the top of the charts in 16 different nations, and was ranked as Billboard's No. 1 single for 1995.

He recorded eight studio albums throughout a four-decade career and took home three MTV Video Music Awards and an American Music Award. Fantastic Voyage, Rollin' With My Homies, 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New), and Too Hot were some of his other top successes.

Also Read: Naane Varuven Review: Is Dhanush's psychological thriller worth your time and money?

Up to the time of his passing, Coolio was still performing; only a few days prior, they had a show in Texas while on tour with other 90s musicians, including Vanilla Ice and Young MC.

Vanilla Ice posted on Twitter, "I'm freaking because I just learned my close friend Coolio went gone." "These are awful news. I personally observe this man's ascent to the pinnacle of his profession "Ice Cube, a fellow rapper and actor, stated.