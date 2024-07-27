Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal team up for Aditiya Dhar's next film

    Actor Ranveer Singh shared a collage of pictures with co-actors to announce his upcoming film with director Aditya Dhar.

    Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal team up for Aditiya Dhar's next film RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Actor Ranveer Singh has confirmed his first collaboration with filmmaker Aditya Dhar and the actor took to X (previously known as Twitter) on Saturday to share a picture collage and discuss his future project, which will be helmed by Aditya. The black-and-white photo collage also included Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal. They all donned black clothing and had terrible expressions on their faces. However, Ranveer has not revealed any information regarding the film or its release date.

    Ranveer Singh's post with Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan

    Ranveer Singh's shelved films

    This comes after several of Ranveer's films have been shelved in recent months. They include Prashanth Varma's 'Rakshas', S Shankar's version of 'Anniyan', Basil Joseph's 'Shaktimaan', Karan Johar's 'Takht', and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra'.

    Ranveer Singh's upcoming films

    Ranveer will star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in the following months. The actor will also appear in Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari. He was recently seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt.

    Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal's movies and other projects

    Sanjay Dutt will appear in Welcome To The Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Disha Patani. The film is due to hit theaters on December 20. Sanjay has also signed on to Housefull 5, helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. It is set for release on June 6, 2025. The actor also has the romantic comedy-drama Ghudchadi, which will be available on JioCinema Premium beginning August 9. Binnoy K Gandhi directs Ghudchadi, which also stars Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani.

    Arjun Rampal will appear in the second season of Netflix India's drama series Rana Naidu. The actor will join Rana Daggubati. He was last seen in the action flick Crakk, alongside Vidyut Jammwal.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
