    Ranveer Singh's nude photos hurt women's sentiments, claims complaint to Mumbai Police

    The complaint filed by an NGO claims that Ranveer Singh hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through the nude photographs that he shared on social media. The complainant wants an FIR to be lodged against the actor under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    (Image: Paper Magazine/Twitter)

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has landed in legal trouble over his nude photoshoot after an application seeking action against him was filed with the Mumbai Police on Monday. 

    A Mumbai Police official said that the application sought the registration of an FIR against the actor on the grounds that his photos allegedly "hurt sentiments of women". The complaint was submitted with Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Government Organisation based in the east Mumbai suburb.

    The official further said that the complaint accused Ranveer of hurting the sentiments of women and insulting their modesty through his nude photographs that he shared on social media.

    The complainant, through the application, further demanded that an FIR be lodged against the actor under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. "We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," PTI quoted the official.

    While Ranveer Singh's nude pictures have been a meme fest on social media with trolls constantly targeting him, and now a complaint being filed against him with the police, the actor has, however, found support from his industry friends.

    Ranveer Singh’s friend and co-star from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', actor Alia Bhat has spoken up in favour of him. During the trailer launch of 'Darlings', which was held in Mumbai on Monday, Alia said, "I don't like anything being said for my favourite Ranveer Singh. I love him eternally, and we all do. He has given us so much at the movies, so we should only give him love."

    Previously, actor Arjun Kapoor had came out in support of Ranveer and said that trolls should not be paid any heed.

    (With inputs from PTI)

