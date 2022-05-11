Ranveer Singh has this to say to ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash after watching KGF: Chapter 2

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been running on a tight schedule, ahead of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s release on Friday. Ranveer’s been extensively promoting his film which will mark the Bollywood debut of ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor Shalini Pandey. Meanwhile, during one of the interviews that Ranveer gave recently, he was asked whether he has watched Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2’, helmed by Prashant Neel.

Responding to the interviewer, Ranveer Singh said that he was left impressed and “shocked” after watching Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. “When I saw the film, I was shocked. Rocking star Yash, wow! All through the film I was like, 'Kill him Yash, kill him’. I really like this kind of cinema; it is my first love,” he said. The actor further added: “Whether it is Magadheera or KGF, I watch such films alone at night while I’m in the bed, and applaud the film(s). Despite not watching with the audience, I am still hooting and cheering for the film. Such is my love for this genre of cinema.”

In the last couple of months, many big films were released at the box office such as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'The Kashmir Films' and more. KGF: Chapter 2 has surpassed all these films. The film has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, also it has become the fourth Indian film to cross the mark.

Meanwhile, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will be releasing in the theatres on Friday, May 13. The story of the film has been written keeping in mind the social issue of female feticide. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of a father who goes to all lengths in order to save his unborn child. While Shalini Pandey will be playing Ranveer’s wife in the film, Boman Irani has been roped in as Ranveer’s father.