Ranveer Singh breaks down while receiving award; recalls how his father paid Rs 50,000 for his first portfolio

When Ranveer Singh chose to create a portfolio for the first time, his father assisted him by contributing Rs 50,000. After accepting an award, Ranveer makes a touching statement and touches his parents' feet.

Ranveer Singh, who made his Bollywood debut in the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat, is unquestionably one of the greatest stars in the industry today. The actor just attended an awards show and is presently in Dubai. Recently, a video of Singh appeared on social media in which he is seen crying as he accepts an award. Ranveer Singh discussed his difficult times and how his father assisted him in paying Rs 50,000 when he initially chose to start a portfolio in the popular video.

“Do you remember, father? 12 years ago, I am going to make my portfolio. Every struggler makes a portfolio to show it to people during auditions, telling them that ‘I am a good actor, please provide me work’. Portfolio’s quotation was Rs 50,000. It was to be made by a big photographer. I told my father that it was way too expensive. My father said, ‘Don’t worry, your father is here’," he said in Hindi.

As they were both seated in the front row, you can see in the videos that Ranveer caressed his parents' feet and Govinda and Hema Malini's to show his respect for them. His fans have praised the actor for this gesture.

Ranveer Singh once spoke candidly about a casting couch encounter and described how he was summoned to a "seedy environment during his difficult era in Bollywood." "This man calls me to a shady location and asks, "Are you a smart worker or a hard worker? I said, "I think I'm a hard worker," since I didn't think of myself as intelligent. "Darling, be clever, be sexy," he said. I went through all of those situations throughout those three and a half years, and I believe it was during that time that I began to appreciate the chances I currently have, Ranveer said, as reported by Deadline.

In terms of his professional life, Ranveer Singh will next be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra all play significant parts in the movie. The movie will premiere on April 28, 2023. In addition to this, he is now working on Rohit Shetty's recently finished film Cirkus.

