    Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor debuted his new apparel line on his birthday. He also revealed his official Instagram account on his 42nd birthday, which was on Saturday.
     

    Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY on Instagram; actor launches his clothing brand on social media RBA
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor is on Instagram. Yes, we realise this is hardly breaking news, given that Alia Bhatt has already claimed that he has a hidden account on the app. However, on his birthday, Ranbir made his Instagram debut through his business, ARKS. On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor stated that Ranbir has launched his apparel brand. The portal appears to be run by his staff, yet the posts include the actor.

    In the first image uploaded on Saturday, Ranbir is seen sitting on the grass displaying his brand's emblem. The post is captioned "Meet the founder." He is not on social media."  In the post shared on Sunday, Ranbir is seen seated in a chair with the brand's logo brands logo on the back. The post is shared without a caption.

    Also Read: Orry x Flying Machine: Internet sensation launches his exclusive collection

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ARKS (@arks)

    Ranbir's mother Neetu also posted  the video featuring Ranbir and wrote, “Son, brother, husband, father and now founder. Happy birthday Ranbir, hope the birth of @ARKS makes this one even more special. Can’t wait to see your journey unfold. My blessings n pyaar.” 

    Also Read: IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list

    Arjun Kapoor also shared the post with the caption, “I guess it was always meant to be…Starting something you have spoken about for years at this point in your life feels about right… May your minimalism now be enjoyed by your fans and all fashion connoisseurs… Happy Birthday (my fashion icon).”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ARKS (@arks)

    Filmmaker Karan also shared the cilp and wrote, “You have seen the movie star magic and the actor excellence…now enter the world of Ranbir’s lifestyle aesthetics…stay tuned and watch this place for more @arks.”

    Meanwhile, Ranbir celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with the paparazzi. He thanked them for their wishes. Ranbir is allegedly poised to appear in Dhoom 4, which has officially begun pre-production at YRF under the direction of Aditya Chopra.

