Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..'

Rakul Preet Singh shares an update on her recovery from a back injury, revealing progress in her healing journey, while advising fans to listen to their bodies and avoid overexertion.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh, a fitness enthusiast, recently shared an update about her health after sustaining a back injury while lifting a heavy 80 kg deadlift in the gym. Known for her rigorous fitness regime, Rakul’s injury occurred when she attempted the lift without wearing a back belt, something she later acknowledged as a mistake. Following the incident, the actress has been on bed rest and undergoing rehabilitation, and it seems it will take some more time for her to fully recover.

In a recent “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, a fan expressed concern for her health, asking how she was doing. Rakul responded with a heartfelt video, thanking her fans for their concern and assuring them that she is feeling much better. She explained that healing from a back injury takes time and that each day brings progress. Rakul emphasized that recovery is a gradual process and that she has been working on her rehabilitation with patience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rakul shared some valuable lessons from her experience, urging her followers never to push themselves to the point of neglecting their body’s limits. Reflecting on her own experience, she admitted that she had made the mistake of pushing herself too hard, which led to the injury. She is now in the eighth week of recovery and noted that when the injury first happened, she thought she would recover in just one to two weeks. However, she realized that healing takes time, and she has learned to appreciate the little things, like sitting comfortably or moving freely, which we often take for granted.

Despite the setback, Rakul is optimistic about her recovery and assured her fans that she will be back to her full self soon.

