Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rakul Preet roped in for Surpranakha's role in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Here's what we know

    Rakul Preet Singh may join Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' as Shurpanakha, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. Sunny Deol confirmed for Hanuman. Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash possibly as Ravana. Filming starts March 2024

    Rakul Preet roped in for Surpranakha's role in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly in discussions to join Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated project, 'Ramayana,' adding another layer of excitement to its already intriguing casting choices. While it's common knowledge that Ranbir Kapoor has been slated to portray the central character of Ram, the news of Rakul Preet Singh potentially stepping into the role of Shurpanakha has sparked further interest.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

    According to a source cited by Pinkvilla, the deliberations between Rakul Preet Singh and Nitesh Tiwari have been ongoing, and it appears that the pieces are falling into place for her portrayal of Shurpanakha. This character holds significant importance in the epic narrative as she is attributed with triggering the enmity between Lord Ram and Ravana.

    The source also revealed Rakul's enthusiasm for delving into the realm of the epic saga, viewing her involvement with 'Ramayana' as a unique opportunity. It's hinted that the finalization process is imminent, marking a significant milestone in Rakul Preet Singh's career trajectory.

    In a separate development, Sunny Deol has been confirmed to embody the role of Hanuman in the film, an opportunity he's purportedly embracing with fervor. His portrayal is anticipated to infuse the character with the strength and conviction reminiscent of his own persona. Sunny Deol's involvement is slated to commence with the shooting of 'Ramayana: Part One' in May 2024, with subsequent parts set to feature his complete presence, as per reports.

    ALSO READ: Who is Anushka Sen? The 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai

    As for the rest of the cast, Sai Pallavi is rumored to have been roped in for the character of Sita. There are also reports of Janhvi Kapoor replacing Sai Pallavi, succeeding previous discussions involving Alia Bhatt, who had to step down due to scheduling conflicts. Furthermore, speculation suggests that Yash, renowned for his role in 'KGF,' is likely to portray Ravana, while Vijay Sethupathi is being considered for the character of Vibishana, though no official confirmation has been made regarding these roles.

    With filming reportedly scheduled to commence in March 2024, Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' is poised to captivate audiences with its stellar cast and ambitious retelling of the timeless epic.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I hereby state...'; Dalljiet Kaur REMOVES photos with husband, his surname ahead of wedding anniversary ATG

    'I hereby state...'; Dalljiet Kaur REMOVES photos with husband, his surname ahead of wedding anniversary

    Who is Anushka Sen? The 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai ATG

    Who is Anushka Sen? 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai

    Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT RBA

    Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan ATG

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan

    Is Munawar Faruqui in LOVE? Bigg Boss 17 winner shares romantic pic with mystery girl RBA

    Is Munawar Faruqui in LOVE? Bigg Boss 17 winner shares romantic pic with mystery girl

    Recent Stories

    Rise above self-interests Pakistan army chief's message to new leadership

    'Rise above self-interests...' Powerful Pakistan Army's message to new leadership

    Kashmir to Ooty-7 places to visit during spring RBA

    Kashmir to Ooty-7 places to visit during spring

    Wild elephant attack in Wayanad: Locals stage massive protest after claiming life of person anr

    Wild elephant attack in Wayanad: Locals stage massive protest after claiming life of person

    Pondicherry to Ooty-7 romantic places in South India to visit RBA

    Pondicherry to Ooty-7 romantic places in South India to visit

    Amit Shah says CAA will be implemented before 2024 Lok Sabha election gcw

    Amit Shah says CAA will be implemented before 2024 Lok Sabha election

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon