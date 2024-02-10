Rakul Preet roped in for Surpranakha's role in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Here's what we know

Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly in discussions to join Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated project, 'Ramayana,' adding another layer of excitement to its already intriguing casting choices. While it's common knowledge that Ranbir Kapoor has been slated to portray the central character of Ram, the news of Rakul Preet Singh potentially stepping into the role of Shurpanakha has sparked further interest.

According to a source cited by Pinkvilla, the deliberations between Rakul Preet Singh and Nitesh Tiwari have been ongoing, and it appears that the pieces are falling into place for her portrayal of Shurpanakha. This character holds significant importance in the epic narrative as she is attributed with triggering the enmity between Lord Ram and Ravana.

The source also revealed Rakul's enthusiasm for delving into the realm of the epic saga, viewing her involvement with 'Ramayana' as a unique opportunity. It's hinted that the finalization process is imminent, marking a significant milestone in Rakul Preet Singh's career trajectory.

In a separate development, Sunny Deol has been confirmed to embody the role of Hanuman in the film, an opportunity he's purportedly embracing with fervor. His portrayal is anticipated to infuse the character with the strength and conviction reminiscent of his own persona. Sunny Deol's involvement is slated to commence with the shooting of 'Ramayana: Part One' in May 2024, with subsequent parts set to feature his complete presence, as per reports.

ALSO READ: Who is Anushka Sen? The 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai

As for the rest of the cast, Sai Pallavi is rumored to have been roped in for the character of Sita. There are also reports of Janhvi Kapoor replacing Sai Pallavi, succeeding previous discussions involving Alia Bhatt, who had to step down due to scheduling conflicts. Furthermore, speculation suggests that Yash, renowned for his role in 'KGF,' is likely to portray Ravana, while Vijay Sethupathi is being considered for the character of Vibishana, though no official confirmation has been made regarding these roles.

With filming reportedly scheduled to commence in March 2024, Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' is poised to captivate audiences with its stellar cast and ambitious retelling of the timeless epic.