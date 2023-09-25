Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant faces backlash amid claims of 'approaching' Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan for 'biopic'

    In a recent video, Rakhi Sawant claimed she has approached Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan to play her in her upcoming biopic. This video went VIRAL on Instagram, resulting in Rakhi Sawant facing backlash and anger from netizens.

    Rakhi Sawant faces backlash amid claims of 'approaching' Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan for 'biopic' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    Rakhi Sawant, known for her unabashed and unfiltered personality, never fails to entertain her audience. The actress has once again managed to steal the limelight with her latest revelation. In a recent video, Rakhi claimed she had approached Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan to play her character in her upcoming biopic. While the life of reality TV icon Rakhi Sawant is undeniably as dramatic as a movie. Her journey from where she began to where she is today is short of fascinating. However, the choice of these A-list actresses to portray her has met with scepticism and outright mockery from netizens.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Atlee finally reacts to claims that 'villain' mask was copied from iconic film 'Dark Knight Rises'

    Soon after the video went viral, netizens began mocking the actress in the comment section. While some are laughing constantly. Some have also suggested that the actress should stop making such absurd claims.

    One user wrote, "Alaa Bhatt soch rahi hogi ye kaise ho sakta hai (Alia Bhatt must be thinking how is this possible)," Another user wrote, "Iska biopic Kiya toh uski biopic khatam (If they did her biopic, then there will be no biopic of them)." A fan shared, "Oh Alia Bhatt acha mazak hai? Kuch bhi ??? (Alia Bhatt? Nice Joke!)." "Dolly Bindra best rahegi ya Bebika (Dolly Bindra or Bebika will be the best choice)," wrote another user.

    Recently, Tanushree Dutta made a significant allegation against Rakhi Sawant and labelled her a psychopath. During a press conference, Tanushree and Adil Khan Durrani, ex-husband of Rakhi, claimed that Rakhi was responsible for the deaths of two boys who took their own lives because of her actions. On the other hand, Adil alleged that Rakhi had even plotted to have him killed.

    For those unaware, Rakhi Sawant accused Adil Khan Durrani of physical abuse, while he countered by calling her the biggest mistake of his life. This domestic dispute has further fuelled the ongoing fascination with the personal life of Rakhi Sawant. The couple tied the knot last year, although they officially formalized their union several months later.

    ALSO READ: HOT Photos: Disha Patani looks SEXY as she flaunts cleavage and her hourglass figure in plunging bodycon dress

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    King of Kotha, Agent movie to be released on the same day on OTT rkn

    King of Kotha, Agent movie to be released on the same day on OTT

    Jawan: Atlee finally reacts to claims that 'villain' mask was copied from iconic film 'Dark Knight Rises' vma

    Jawan: Atlee finally reacts to claims that 'villain' mask was copied from iconic film 'Dark Knight Rises'

    Mission Raniganj trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer rescue thriller to captivate audiences on THIS date ATG

    Mission Raniganj trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer rescue thriller to captivate audiences on THIS date

    KG George's hand written note to fan goes viral on internet rkn

    KG George's hand written note to fan goes viral on internet

    Has SRK watched teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal'? Know details vma

    Has Shah Rukh Khan watched teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal'? Know details

    Recent Stories

    Highly risky China's 'batwoman' issues stark warning of future coronavirus-like outbreaks snt

    'Highly risky': China's 'batwoman' issues stark warning of future coronavirus-like outbreaks

    7 exercises to shed face fat more defined jawline gcw eai

    7 exercises to shed face fat & get more defined jawline

    King of Kotha, Agent movie to be released on the same day on OTT rkn

    King of Kotha, Agent movie to be released on the same day on OTT

    Centre should assess KRS dam, file petition at Supreme Court: Former PM HD Deve Gowda vkp

    Centre should assess KRS dam, file petition at Supreme Court: Former PM HD Deve Gowda

    Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun 'wants to divide India, create many countries' - Report snt

    Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun 'wants to divide India, create many countries' - Report

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon