    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's reception look, out; This is what they chose to wear

    The newly-wedded couple of Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s first picture from the wedding reception is out and we can’t stop looking at how perfect they look together in their attires.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 9:40 AM IST
    Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha tied a knot on Monday, taking their six-year-old relationship to a new chapter. The couple’s wedding pictures that were shared by Rakummar and Patralekhaa on their Instagram handles have been widely shared. 

    While their fans were still gushing over their wedding pictures, a picture from their reception also started doing rounds on social media. The newly married couple were seen posing along with Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter, at their reception which was held at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort in New Chandigarh.

    ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding pictures out: Bride shares beautiful D-Day pictures

    While Patralekhaa looked like a stunner in the cream saree with gold zari on it, Rajkummar donned a dapper black tuxedo for his reception look. Patralekhaa opted for a full sleeve golden blouse with a round neck. She completed her look with a heavy choker set that had emerald and peals drops, along with round earrings of the same set. She kept her hair in a sleep parted bun and used red roses to accessorise it. The fine sindoor applied in her maang and a small red bindi made her look like the perfect newly wedded bride. 

    The ‘City Lights’ actress did not overdo her make-up, keeping it simple, yet elegant. She also opted for a handwoven shawl over her saree to beat the winter cold. As Patralekhaa looked every bit of a traditional dulhan in her reception look, her hubby, Rajkummar appeared in a rather modern avatar in his tuxedo, wearing a black bow tie and black formal shoes. In all, the couple looked very much in loved and happy, posing for their picture with the CM.

    ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding: Did you know Rajkummar was in awe of his lady love much before their film?

    Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s love story began after the two came together as co-stars in ‘City Lights’. The couple had never shied away from accepting their relationship in front of the world. In fact, the two had several times been spotted together on various occasions. This newly wedded couple was also frequent in sharing pictures from their vacations on social media.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 9:40 AM IST
