Rajinikanth turns 72. Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan and many more send wishes for Thalaivar

Rajinikanth celebrates his 72nd birthday today, December 12. On social media, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Anirudh Ravichander, and other celebs wished the superstar a Happy Birthday.

Rajinikanth celebrates his 72nd birthday today, December 12. On this auspicious day, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to send his best wishes to his good buddy. Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. On this special day, I wish you to continue your successful journey (sic)."

On social media, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Anirudh Ravichander, and other celebs wished the great a happy birthday. From screening his earlier films to organising welfare events around the state, his followers are going all out to celebrate their idol's birthday. Rajinikanth's Baba was just re-released in theatres ahead of his birthday.

Also Read: Rajinikanth 72nd Birthday: Interesting things fans should know about Thalaivar

Dhanush, his former son-in-law, has always expressed his admiration for Rajinikanth. He never misses an opportunity to discuss Thalaivar's influence on him. Dhanush took to Twitter to wish Rajinikanth on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday THALAIVA (sic)," with three folded emojis.

Dulquer Salmaan shared a fan-made poster of Rajinikanth's look from Baba and wished him. His post read, "Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth @Rajinikanth #Thalaivar #Jailer (sic)."

Anirudh Ravichander, KS Ravikumar, Raghava Lawrence, Nelson Dilipkumar and several others took to social media to convey their wishes on his birthday.

Also Read: Know about Rajinikanth's net worth, income, house, cars and family

Rajinikanth's next film will be Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. Sun Pictures' production will hit theatres in the summer of 2023.