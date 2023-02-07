Rajinikanth in Jaisalmer; hundreds of fans mob his car on Jailer sets (Video)

Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff are presently filming for their forthcoming film Jailer in Jaisalmer, and hundreds of fans have flocked to see them.

Rajinikanth is the biggest star in South Indian cinema. He has a vast audience that spans the globe and is adored for his down-to-earth character, compassion, and zero attitude. He is another actor who always shows his fans the highest respect. To greet his admirers, he uses a pleasant grin and vanakkam.

Rajinikanth is presently filming his forthcoming film Jailer in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and hundreds of fans have flocked to see him. Many people surrounded the superstar's car as he drove away from the shooting location. Even though he did not exit the vehicle, he kindly waved and smiled at his supporters waiting for him. A video of Rajinikanth's car being besieged by Jaisalmer fort supporters has become popular on social media.

The footage shows several admirers flocking around the veteran actor's automobile. While some approached his automobile to take selfies, others asked him to exit the vehicle if possible. Rajinikanth responds by waiving to the crowd. He also rolled down his window slightly to wave.

Jackie Shroff joins Rajinikanth on Jailer sets

Jackie Shroff, a Bollywood actor, has also joined the cast of Jailer. The superstar also chose the shooting site in Jaisalmer. A video of the actor welcoming his fans from the set has also leaked on Twitter. A swarm of supporters flocked to the arena, where Jackie waved, shook hands, and thanked them for their support.

On Sunday, the film's producers turned to Twitter to unveil a poster of Jackie Shroff from Jailer. The photo went viral after Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff reunited after 36 years. The two previously collaborated on the film Uttar Dakshin.

About the movie Jailer

Jailer, starring Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, a jail official, is described as a dark humorous thriller. Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar, makes a cameo appearance in the film. Shiva Rajkumar, a Kannada celebrity, plays the main antagonist in the film, which also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting parts. Sivakarthikeyan is said to make a cameo appearance. Music for the project was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Director of photography is Vijay Kartik Kannan. Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures is behind the production of Jailer.