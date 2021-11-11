  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth gets trolled for paying his condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar after 2 weeks; read netizens reactions

    Kannada power star late Puneeth Rajkumar's fans are upset with superstar Rajinikanth as he pays his condolence after two weeks post-Sandalwood superstar's death

    Rajinikanth gets trolled for paying his condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar after 2 weeks; read netizens reactions RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Superstar Rajinikanth and late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar were very close to each other. Rajinikanth and Rajkumar family are very close to each other. Besides that, Rajini and Puneeth shared an emotional bond. On October 29, Puneeth died due to a heart attack, during the same time, Rajinikanth also underwent a surgical procedure to restore blood supply to the brain. Reports suggest that Rajinikanth was informed about Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely death two days after his demise because he was in the hospital recovering. 

    A few hours ago, Rajinikanth tweeted his condolences on Hoote, a voice-based social media platform co-founded by his daughter Soundarya. And it did not go down well with the late Puneeth's fans, and they ended up trolling him brutally.

    In the voice message, Rajinikanth said, “I am doing fine after the surgery. I felt terrible after learning the news about Puneeth, he was a child who grew in front of me and was talented and lovable.”

    Rajinikanth maintained, “It is sad that Puneeth left us when he was at the height of his successful career, at such a young age. His loss is irreversible for the Kannada film industry. I have no words to comfort his family. May Puneeth’s soul rest in peace.” 

    Also Read: Is Puneeth Rajkumar's family doctor Ramana Rao in trouble? Cops deployed outside his house in Bengaluru

    Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters. He was the youngest son of legendary actor of Kannada cinema Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Many celebrities, politicians and fans mourned the Puneeth's sudden death and extended their condolences.  


     

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Zoya Akhtar next with Archie Comic to launch three big star kids? Here is what we know drb

    Zoya Akhtar’s next with Archie Comics to launch three big star kids? Here is what we know

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt have some couple plans for BFF Anushka Ranjan Aditya Seal wedding ? drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have some couple plans for BFF Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal’s wedding?

    Video Icon
    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic go jet skiing along with Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in Dubai (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic go jet skiing along with Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in Dubai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kurup Why Mammooty make Dulquer Salmaan cancel Rs 40-crore OTT deal for his film RCB

    Kurup: Why Mammooty make Dulquer Salmaan's cancel Rs 40-crore OTT deal for his film? Read this

    Video Icon
    Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani has this to say about co-star Harish Patel, read here drb

    Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani has this to say about co-star Harish Patel, read here

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Zoya Akhtar next with Archie Comic to launch three big star kids? Here is what we know drb

    Zoya Akhtar’s next with Archie Comics to launch three big star kids? Here is what we know

    Video Icon
    India issues new norms for international arrival exempts COVID test for kids under 5 gcw

    India issues new norms for international arrival, exempts COVID test for kids under 5

    Video Icon
    South Korea demonstrates system for controlling urban air mobility vehicles to be launched by 2025 gcw

    South Korea demonstrates system for controlling urban air mobility vehicles, to be launched by 2025

    Video Icon
    Delhi could witness worst smog episode in 2021 longest in four years Report gcw

    Delhi could witness worst smog episode in 2021 , longest in four years: Report

    Video Icon
    Katrina Kaif net worth: Here are 5 most expensive things Sooryavanshi actor owns RCB

    Katrina Kaif net worth: Here are 5 most expensive things Sooryavanshi actor owns

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon