Rajinikanth gets trolled for paying his condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar after 2 weeks; read netizens reactions

Kannada power star late Puneeth Rajkumar's fans are upset with superstar Rajinikanth as he pays his condolence after two weeks post-Sandalwood superstar's death

Superstar Rajinikanth and late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar were very close to each other. Rajinikanth and Rajkumar family are very close to each other. Besides that, Rajini and Puneeth shared an emotional bond. On October 29, Puneeth died due to a heart attack, during the same time, Rajinikanth also underwent a surgical procedure to restore blood supply to the brain. Reports suggest that Rajinikanth was informed about Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely death two days after his demise because he was in the hospital recovering.

A few hours ago, Rajinikanth tweeted his condolences on Hoote, a voice-based social media platform co-founded by his daughter Soundarya. And it did not go down well with the late Puneeth's fans, and they ended up trolling him brutally.

In the voice message, Rajinikanth said, “I am doing fine after the surgery. I felt terrible after learning the news about Puneeth, he was a child who grew in front of me and was talented and lovable.”

Rajinikanth maintained, “It is sad that Puneeth left us when he was at the height of his successful career, at such a young age. His loss is irreversible for the Kannada film industry. I have no words to comfort his family. May Puneeth’s soul rest in peace.”

Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters. He was the youngest son of legendary actor of Kannada cinema Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Many celebrities, politicians and fans mourned the Puneeth's sudden death and extended their condolences.



