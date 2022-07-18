Rajesh Khanna death anniversary: What led to the end of his love with Anju Mahendroo?

Rajesh Khanna was in a relationship with actor Anju Mahendroo, even when he was already married to Dimple Kapadia, reportedly.

(Image: Anju Mahendroo/Instagram)

Dubbed as Bollywood’s ‘First Superstar’, actor Rajesh Khanna was undoubtedly a ladies’ man! He had a fan following that no actor, especially in those days, had! The actor held a record of delivering 15 solo hits back-to-back from 1969 to 1971, which remains unbeaten even in today’s times. When one recalls ‘Kaka’, as he is fondly remembered as there are two names that instantly pop in one’s mind – Dimple Kapadia and Tina Munim. However, there is one more name that has been etched with his memory – Anju Mehndroo. Touted as his true love, Anju was in a relationship with the actor for quite a few years.

An actress and a fashion designer, Anju Mahendroo reportedly met Rajesh Khanna at a time when she wanted to make it big in the industry. Sooner, gossip mills were abuzz with talks of their affair. The duo also went public with their relationship.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are now married! Couple had a small ceremony in Las Vegas

If reports are to be believed, Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendroo got in a relationship at a time when he was already married to Dimple Kapadia. Reports have also claimed that at the time of his death, Anju was seen grieving with the family.

Reports have further claimed that Anju Mahendroo’s mother wanted them to get married, and Rajesh Khanna too had agreed to it. However, it was Anju who had stepped back from the decision, as she reportedly was not ready for the commitment.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Birthday: Did you know the actress was expelled from acting school? Here’s why

According to a report in the IBTimes, Anju Mahendroo had revealed why she refused to get married to Rajesh Khanna. “He is a very orthodox man, yet somehow, is always attracted to ultra-modern girls. Confusion was a part of our relationship. If I wore a skirt, he’d snap, why don’t you wear a sari? If I wore a sari, he’d say, why are you trying to project a Bhartiya Nari look?” she said.

While Anju Mahendroo, in a conversation with Star Dust, had once said that Rajesh Khanna had become “moody, temperamental, irritable” because of his flops, the ‘Anand’ actor had a different story to tell. According to him, every time he returned home tired, Anju had left for some party or would have friends over at her residence.

Anju Mahendroo was also reportedly dating West Indian cricketer Gary around this time, which had enraged Rajesh Khanna a lot. This was followed by the constant refusal of marriage which added to Rajesh Khanna’s wounds. And therefore, he reportedly decided to the relations with her.