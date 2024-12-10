Raj Kundra porn case update: Actress Gehana Vashisht shares SHOCKING details; read what she said

Raj Kundra pornographic case: In the porn case, actor and producer Gehena Vashisht made surprising charges. Vashisht was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six hours on Monday and revealed disturbing case information. She said the agency enquired if Raj Kundra owned the Hotshots app. 

First Published Dec 10, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

Gehana Vasisth made some surprising charges in connection with the porn case. Vashisht was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six hours on Monday, during which time the actress revealed some alarming information about the crime. She said that the agency asked her about the Hotshots app and whether it belonged to Raj Kundra. 

“I have always maintained that I never interacted with Raj Kundra directly. Our interactions used to happen through Umesh Kamath. However, the premises we visited for meetings had ‘Viaan Industries’ written at the entrance. We also saw Raj Kundra’s family photo there. So, I am assuming that it’s Raj Kundra’s company. Otherwise, why would anyone else have Raj Kundra’s family photo in their premises?" Gehena told the news agency.

“Hotshots was shut down in November 2020. I met Raj (Kundra) for the first time in January 2021. Raj was about to launch Bollyfame and Jaldilife, and our meeting was related to that. Shilpa Shetty was supposed to be the brand ambassador for it," the actress added.

Gehana further said that she used to get three lakhs for each movie. Payments were transferred to her bank account in GBP (Great Britain Pounds), which she then converted into Indian rupees.

This comes only days after the ED raided Raj Kundra's residences in connection with the pornographic investigation. The businessman has been accused of disseminating pornographic information through mobile apps and other channels. He was also detained in July 2021 in connection with the investigation but was eventually released on bond.

Following the ED searches, Raj recently made a statement urging everyone not to pull his wife, Shilpa Shetty, into it. “To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let’s set the record straight: I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of ‘associates’, ‘pornographic’ and ‘money laundering’, let’s just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail!" Raj's statement said.

