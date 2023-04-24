R Madhavan's son Vedaant is all set for Olympics 2024; here's what we know

Vedaant Madhavan, R Madhavan's son, is a swimmer who recently won five gold medals for India in a swimming event. In a recent interview, the actor talks about whether or not his son is joining the film industry.

R Madhavan is delighted that his son has discovered his career in swimming, but if he decides to pursue a calling in movies, the actor says he will never discourage him. Vedaant, Madhavan's son, is a swimmer who recently won five gold medals for India in a swimming competition.

In an interview with a daily, the actor was questioned if he would be okay with his kid wanting to work in the profession, which Madhavan has been a part of for over two decades.

"I'm in love with the movie business." There is no such thing as show business. I will never stop my son from participating in it at any moment. I simply want him to know that it's a difficult industry, and I've never prevented him from pursuing anything he wants. It is entirely up to him if he wishes to work in the film business. I would assist him in any way he desires since it is my son's goal."

Swimming is Vedaant's calling, according to the actor, and as a dad, he fully supports his son's ambitions. "As a parent, I had previously heard some extremely knowledgeable parents speak about how they raised wonderful children. 'Don't allow your child free time; make sure their whole day is structured, from the age of four to fourteen,' they had warned. Allow them to do whatever they want, but it must be done at a specific time...'

"I am delighted that Vedant is pursuing his dream; he has a long way to go." Olympic standards have risen to an almost unnatural degree. As a result, he must put in a lot of effort. This recognition may come in his way, so we'll attempt to keep him out of the spotlight," he added.

Vedaant Madhavan has won various national and international championships in the last several years. Madhavan made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect last year. The film, in which the actor also featured, was based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, an Indian Space Research Organisation scientist.



