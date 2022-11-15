Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qala Trailer: Babil Khan’s debut is a twisted tale of a young singer and her mother

    Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, is all set to mark his film debut as an actor with ‘Qala’. The Netflix film which will stream from December 1, appears to be a complicated story of a young singer and her mother in which Babil seems to shine bright. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday; check out.

    The trailer of late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan and 'Bulbul' fame actress Tripti Dimri's upcoming film 'Qala' was released on Tuesday. The film is a twisted tale of a young singer (Tripti) and her mother.

    A Netflix film, ‘Qala’ will stream from December 1. Apart from Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri, the film will also star actors Amit Sial, Neer Rao, Avinash Raj Sharma, Ashish Singh, and Swastika Mukherjee, among others.

    Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the 2.6-minute-long trailer begins with a man asking “So, do you like music?” before Tripti Dimri appears on the screen and says, “No, I hate it.” It then moves on to show Tripti in a recording studio, singing a melodious song. It gives glimpses of music concerts, press conferences, and also accolades being given to her – all of which reflect on her success as a singer. If that was not enough, she then goes on to say to her mother in Hindi, which loosely translates to: “Did you see today’s newspaper, Mumma? There is a photograph of me with the Prime Minister... I knew you would be happy to see it.”

    As Tripti Dimri’s character basks in fame and glory, she demands to increase her fees. However, her life takes a sudden u-turn when everyone in the film industry begins to neglect her. And then enters Babil Khan, a male singer with the potential to take over other’s careers including that of Tripti’s character.

    After Babil Khan’s entry into the trailer, the life of Tripti Dimri’s character comes down crashing. The end of the trailer is a lot twisted, giving the chills of a thriller. While a lot has not been revealed in the trailer, it sure does leave the audience curious, wondering about what happens next in the film and in the lives of Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan’s characters. Set in the era of the 60s and 70s, the trailer of ‘Qala’ shows the star cast dressed as per the yesteryears. Even the recording studio shows of the bygone era.

    Watch the trailer here: 

