    Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil’s film on red sandalwood smuggling, an exciting thriller. Watch

    The film will be released in two parts. Trailer of ‘Pushpa: The Rise Part 1’ was released on Monday night. It also featured Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and others in key roles.

    Pushpa trailer Allu Arjun Fahadh Faasil film on red sandalwood smuggling will be an exciting thriller Watch drb
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 12:26 PM IST
    Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa: The Rise Part 1’ trailer was released on Monday night ahead of its theatrical release on December 17.  Looking at the trailer, the film seems to be promising an exhilarating action-thriller movie based on the smuggling of red sandalwood.

    The trailer begins with strong dialogue, explaining the worth of red sandalwood and how it is smuggled from the forests of Seshachalam forests of Andhra Pradesh to international markets for consignments costings billions.

    The lead of the film, Allu Arjun portrays the role of a truck driver named ‘Pushparaj’, also known as ‘Pushpa’ who is into smuggling red sandalwood for a living. The trailer seems to be promising of some spectacular action sequences in the film; you can’t miss out on Allu Arjun showing his flex.

    The other actors who will be playing a pivotal role are also seen in the trailer. Actor Sunil takes a refreshing departure from his comic roles only to play one of the antagonists in the film. Anasuya Bharadwaj, a popular television anchor, is also seen in a feisty role.

    ALSO READ: Here's how Rashmika Mandanna surprised her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun

    The last shot of the trailer shows Fahadh Faasil, playing the prime antagonist in this much-awaited film, who plays the prime antagonist, is seen in the last shot of the trailer. Fahadh Faasil has sported a thick moustache with a clean-shaven head, a perfect look for the prime antagonist. He looks scary and leaves a solid impact with his look in just a few seconds of his appearance in the trailer. Rashmika Mandanna and Pagapathi Bapu have also been featured in this film in important roles.

    ALSO READ: Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun?

    Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ will be released in two parts. The film is the third collaboration between director Sukumar and Allu Arjun. The two have previously done Arya and Arya 2 together. Music has been given by Devi Sri Prasad. With this film, Allu Arjun will also make his Bollywood debut as the film will be dubbed in Hindi too.

    Watch the trailer here:

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 12:26 PM IST
