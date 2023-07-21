Pushpa 2 The Rule: Has Allu Arjun leaked a dialogue from film? Know details

The arrival of Pushpa has left a significant mark all across the nation with its thrilling poster. After initiating the conversation with the question Where is Pushpa? the makers commenced the hunt for Pushpa further to which the first look poster released on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday came as an unexpected treat for the audience. Now, accelerating the much-hyped anticipation of the audience, the Icon star Allu Arjun was recently seen revealing a dialogue from Pushpa 2 The Rule at Baby Movie Appreciation Meet.

Pushparaj aka Allu Arjun went to attend an appreciation meet for the film where he gave a speech and surprised the audience with a dialogue from his upcoming film Pushpa 2 The Rule. While giving a speech the Icon star was asked to give a little sneak peek of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. After a bit, Allu Arjun finally quoted a dialogue saying, "Eedantha jarigedi okate rule meeda jarugutaanadadi, Pushpa gadi Rule". This was the time, the crowd went crazy and started to hail and cheer. This has certainly raised the bar of excitement among the audience to witness Allu Arjun coming back to action as Pushparaj in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The makers further shared the speech on their social media and captioned it - "Okkate RULE... Adhi “Pushpa gadi RULE “ 🔥💥 #Pushpa #Pushpa2TheRule"

Moreover, 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' has always been in the headline ever since the makers released the first poster with a massive campaign that traveled to almost every region of the country ranging from small towns to metro cities. Ahead of this, recently 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' (Hindi) topped the Ormax Cinematix list of Most awaited Hindi Films. The constant rising madness of 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' has been very fondly proved, Pushpa "Flower Nahi Fire hai". 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

