    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's actioner-thriller film to drop in theatres on THIS date

    After making audiences and fans fall in love with his brilliant performance as Pushparaj in the smashing pan-Indian hit action-thriller film Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Allu Arjun starrer much-awaited Pushpa 2 The Rule's release date is finally out now. Scroll down for more details on the same.

    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    It is here. The release date of the most anticipated film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is finally out. And it is official! The film will be released in cinemas across the world on 15th August 2024. An official poster announcing the date was released as they took social media by fire. The strategic release date with the extended weekend of Independence Day & Rakshabandhan holidays will ensure the perfect opportunity to maximize the box office.

    Audiences across the country have been eagerly waiting for the release date of the sequel of the iconic Pushpa-The Rise. Allu Arjun recently won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Pushpa at the 69th National Awards. The fan frenzy has been at an all-time high with glimpses of the shoot of Pushpa 2 that Allu Arjun shared on the global handle of Instagram. Not only audiences but the trade is also in much anticipation of the unprecedented footfalls that Pushpa 2 is gearing up to generate in cinemas across India.

    Pushpa: The Rise had created a historic wave at the box office and was the turnaround film post-pandemic, which got audiences back to the theatres. The film has taken over the nation with its iconic dialogues, storyline and addictive music. The portrayal of Pushparaj by Allu Arjun became one of the most lovable characters in the history of Indian Cinema as he resonated with masses across language or strata. The world created by maestro director Sukumar achieved cult status and set it up for a bigger sequel. Pushpa 2 The Rule will drop on cinema screens worldwide in multiple languages. The movie, helmed and directed by maestro Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, starring Icon Star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, music by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 5:34 PM IST
